An-2 Plane With 12 People On Board Made Hard Landing In Russia's North - Aviation Squadron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:02 PM

An-2 Plane With 12 People on Board Made Hard Landing in Russia's North - Aviation Squadron

A Russian AN-2 plane with 10 passengers and two crew members on board made a hard landing in Russia's northern region the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the United regional aviation squadron told Sputnik on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) A Russian AN-2 plane with 10 passengers and two crew members on board made a hard landing in Russia's northern region the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the United regional aviation squadron told Sputnik on Monday.

"The plane made a hard landing. There were 10 passengers and two crew members on board," the statement said.

The plane was making a landing on an unlit runway on a polar night.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), two people were killed during the hard landing of the An-2 aircraft.

"The AN-2 plane made a hard landing 10 kilometers from the village of Karataika in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The aircraft followed the route Naryan-Mar - Karataika - Varandei - Naryan-Mar. According to preliminary information, there are two crew members and 10 passengers on board. According to the passenger on the phone, two people were killed," EMERCOM said on Telegram.

Currently, emergency services are traveling to the crash site.

