UrduPoint.com

An-2 Plane With 12 People On Board Made Hard Landing In Russia's North - Aviation Squadron

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

An-2 Plane With 12 People on Board Made Hard Landing in Russia's North - Aviation Squadron

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) A Russian AN-2 plane with 10 passengers and two crew members on board made a hard landing in Russia's northern region, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the United regional aviation squadron told Sputnik on Monday.

"The plane made a hard landing. There were 10 passengers and two crew members on board," the statement said.

The plane was making a landing on an unlit runway on a polar night.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), two people were killed during the hard landing.

"The AN-2 plane made a hard landing 10 kilometers from the village of Karataika in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The aircraft followed the route Naryan-Mar - Karataika - Varandei - Naryan-Mar. According to preliminary information, there are two crew members and 10 passengers on board.

According to the passenger on the phone, two people were killed," EMERCOM said on Telegram.

Currently, emergency services are traveling to the crash site.

Later in the day, the region's governor, Yury Bezdudny, said that a ground group of 15 people reached the crash site. He also confirmed information about the death of one passenger and one pilot, while also saying that all those injured, namely nine passengers and another pilot, had been taken to an outpatient clinic in Karataika.

"They are receiving medical care. A psychologist of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is working with relatives of the passengers," the governor said on Telegram.

In addition, two Mi-8 helicopters with doctors and rescuers are currently at Naryan-Mar Airport ready for departure to Kataraika as soon as weather conditions allow, Bezdudny added.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Governor Russia SITE All From Airport

Recent Stories

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

14 minutes ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

14 minutes ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

15 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia

21 minutes ago
 Sweden, US Start Negotiations on Defense Cooperati ..

Sweden, US Start Negotiations on Defense Cooperation Agreement - Authorities

22 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reiterates c ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.