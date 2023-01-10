MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) A Russian AN-2 plane with 10 passengers and two crew members on board made a hard landing in Russia's northern region, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the United regional aviation squadron told Sputnik on Monday.

"The plane made a hard landing. There were 10 passengers and two crew members on board," the statement said.

The plane was making a landing on an unlit runway on a polar night.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), two people were killed during the hard landing.

"The AN-2 plane made a hard landing 10 kilometers from the village of Karataika in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The aircraft followed the route Naryan-Mar - Karataika - Varandei - Naryan-Mar. According to preliminary information, there are two crew members and 10 passengers on board.

According to the passenger on the phone, two people were killed," EMERCOM said on Telegram.

Currently, emergency services are traveling to the crash site.

Later in the day, the region's governor, Yury Bezdudny, said that a ground group of 15 people reached the crash site. He also confirmed information about the death of one passenger and one pilot, while also saying that all those injured, namely nine passengers and another pilot, had been taken to an outpatient clinic in Karataika.

"They are receiving medical care. A psychologist of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is working with relatives of the passengers," the governor said on Telegram.

In addition, two Mi-8 helicopters with doctors and rescuers are currently at Naryan-Mar Airport ready for departure to Kataraika as soon as weather conditions allow, Bezdudny added.