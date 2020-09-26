An-26 Crash in Kharkiv Region Killed at Least 20 People - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Twenty people were killed, 2 were seriously injured in the crash of the An-26 plane in the Kharkiv region, the country's interior ministry said on Friday.

"There were 23 people on board (5 crew members and 18 cadets).

As of 21.45 [18:45 GMT], 18 dead and two seriously injured," it said on Telegram.

All of them were were military pilots and cadets of the Kozhedub Air Force University, it added. The disaster area is cordoned off by police.