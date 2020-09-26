UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

An-26 Crash In Kharkiv Region Killed At Least 20 People - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

An-26 Crash in Kharkiv Region Killed at Least 20 People - Ukrainian Interior Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Twenty people were killed, 2 were seriously injured in the crash of the An-26 plane in the Kharkiv region, the country's interior ministry said on Friday.

"There were 23 people on board (5 crew members and 18 cadets).

As of 21.45 [18:45 GMT], 18 dead and two seriously injured," it said on Telegram.

All of them were were military pilots and cadets of the Kozhedub Air Force University, it added. The disaster area is cordoned off by police.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Interior Ministry Kharkiv

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

44 minutes ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

13 minutes ago

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of P ..

13 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

1 hour ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

1 hour ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.