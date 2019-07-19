'An attack on all of us': anime fans reel after deadly Japan fire

A devastating apparent arson attack on a renowned Japanese animation firm has left anime fans and insiders heartbroken, with many likening the fire to a terror attack on their community

The inferno that ripped through Kyoto Animation on Thursday killed 33 people and injured dozens more at a firm that has delighted fans across the world with its animations of popular manga works.

"Kyoto Animation is home to some of the world's most talented animators and dreamers," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted after the attack.

"KyoAni artists spread joy all over the world and across generations with their masterpieces." Founded in 1981, Kyoto Animation might lack the name recognition of Japan's Studio Ghibli, but to anime fans it is a household name, responsible for beloved television series including "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" and "K-ON!" "They made amazing films.

I was heartbroken," said James Coleman, a 17-year-old tourist walking in Tokyo's famed anime and gaming district Akihabara on Friday.

"I was really shocked and I was confused as to why anyone would attack a place like Kyoto Animation." While many animation studios are based in Tokyo, the firm -- known by fans as KyoAni -- reportedly felt strongly about remaining in the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto.

Its work often featured elaborate shots described as "KyoAni quality" by enthusiastic fans.

"All we can do is remember the work they created," said French tourist Mederic Theys.

After the fire, anime fans at home and abroad tweeted their support with the hashtag #KyoAniStrong and #PrayForKyoAni.