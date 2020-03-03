Anadolu Agency journalists injured in Chile protests

An Anadolu Agency cameraman was wounded on Tuesday in Chile during clashes between police and demonstrators, who have been conducting anti-government rallies over the past few months

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :An Anadolu Agency cameraman was wounded on Tuesday in Chile during clashes between police and demonstrators, who have been conducting anti-government rallies over the past few months.

Covering the protests in the capital Santiago, Yusuf Can Sarikaya was injured in the chest when a rubber bullet fired by the police hit him at Italy Square.Sarikaya received first aid at the scene.

Police clashed with demonstrators who gathered for anti-government protests in Santiago and different parts of the country.

In the capital, they used rubber bullet, tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesters starting a fire around Italy Square.

The protests, which began in response to a now-suspended 4% transport fare hike, turned violent on Oct. 19, with at least 23 people killed.

According to the National Institute of Human Rights, more than 6,000 people have been arrested and 2,400 others, including 241 eye injuries, wounded over the past month.