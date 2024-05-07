Open Menu

Anadolu Organizes Training Program For Algerian Journalists

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

In collaboration with Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications and the country’s global news agency Anadolu, a three-day journalism training program for Algerian journalists kicked off in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Tuesday

Fifteen Algerian journalists are participating in the training program.

Anadolu academy Director Zeynep Bayramoglu Ozturk briefed participants on the program's objectives and scope.

The program covers a wide range of topics, including data visualization, fact-checking journalism, social media, cybersecurity, crisis management, and strategic communication.

Participants who complete the training will receive certificates recognizing their expertise in the topics covered during the program.

Notably, the program will be conducted in Turkish with simultaneous French translation to ensure all participants' accessibility and inclusivity.

Ozturk highlighted that Anadolu operates in 144 countries and has 39 bureaus and broadcasting centers worldwide.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the news agency, with subscribers in 76 countries, distributes content in 13 languages and last year alone, it generated 2.1 million pieces of content.

Anadolu's daily average number of news stories is 1,368, she said.

The news agency trained 1,413 in-house and 170 external journalists on a variety of subjects last year, she said, adding that 27 Algerian journalists have received training in various fields at Anadolu Academy since 2018.

