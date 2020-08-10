UrduPoint.com
Anadolu Says Jordan Frees Agency's Correspondent Following Brief Detention

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:43 PM

Jordanian authorities on Monday released Laith al-Juneidi, an Anadolu Agency correspondent, who was briefly detained while covering a protest of teachers in the Middle Eastern country's north, the state-run Turkish news agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Jordanian authorities on Monday released Laith al-Juneidi, an Anadolu Agency correspondent, who was briefly detained while covering a protest of teachers in the middle Eastern country's north, the state-run Turkish news agency said.

Al-Juneidi was covering the protest in the city of Irbid, where hundreds of teachers protested against the suspension of the teacher's union, arrests of over a dozen of its members and the closure of its headquarters. The reporter was mistreated and assaulted during the arrest, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Following his release, Al-Juneidi said that the Jordanian authorities have apologized and said that his detention was an "unintended mistake."

The correspondent added that he was freed after the Turkish Embassy, the Committee to Protect Journalists and the Jordanian Journalists Syndicate intervened.

