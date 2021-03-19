WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden's decision to ignore Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to hold a bilateral meeting shows that Washington fails to understand its place in the multipolar world order and is sleepwalking toward conflict, experts told Sputnik.

Putin had invited the US president to talk live on Friday or Monday in the wake of harsh comments by Biden, but White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said she has nothing to report on a possible conversation between the two leaders.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, was called back to Moscow for consultations to analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States. Antonov is set to travel to Russia on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Biden said during an interview with ABC news that Putin would "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in the US 2020 election. Biden was also asked if he believed Putin was a "killer" to which he answered affirmatively. The Russian embassy in the US said Biden's ill-considered statement has endangered Washington's relationship with Moscow.

"The comments made recently by Mr. Biden are very disturbing. Mr. Biden and his staff appear to need a primer on foreign diplomacy," Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik, noting that these remarks are not surprising but very damaging to US-Russian relations.

The White House, he added, made a very poor decision by turning down the opportunity to maintain direct talks with the Russian president.

"I would assume that they are trying to buffer themselves and perhaps assess some type of movement forward. But thus far they seem lost in an ever increasingly complicated multipolar environment," Rasmussen said.

The United States, he added, is currently moving on "a very disturbing and dangerous" path.

"President Putin seems to be offering an opportunity to explain the misplaced accusatory comments recently made by President Biden as well as recent military moves in eastern Ukraine and the middle East, release of the evidence free National Intelligence report attempting to prolong the evidence free Russia-Gate hoax, and perhaps as well a multitude of other issues," Rasmussen said.

He also suggested that perhaps the comments were politically directed toward the internal US national audience.

"Still, in my view, misplaced and a very poor move by the Biden administration," Rasmussen said.

Democrats had often slammed the Trump administration for what they saw as a reckless approach to world affairs. However, Biden appears to have made what some experts say are strategic missteps since taking office, including a missile strike against Iran-linked militia in Syria, which members of his own party were harshly critical of.

President of American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky noted the two leaders' different reactions on the current situation.

"When Biden calls Putin a killer, the Russian leader wishes him good health. When Putin suggests talking to discuss how to avoid a worst case scenario in the relations between two major nuclear powers, Biden snubs him," Lozansky told Sputnik.

Lozansky said this raises some key questions.

"Who is a responsible world leader who cares about saving humanity and who is an inadequate one pushing us, as Senator Sam Nunn and many leading world's experts warn, into sleepwalking towards nuclear catastrophe?" Lozansky asked rhetorically.

Rasmussen also pointed out the irresponsible nature of the Biden administration's early track record since taking over on January 20.

"The recent US foreign policy missteps are numerous despite less than 60 days in office," Rasmussen concluded.