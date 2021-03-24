ANALYSIS - Biden Tax Hike Could Drive US Firms Offshore Despite Best Intentions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) President Joe Biden's plan to raise taxes on corporations and high earners to fund America's next economic relief package, unless done carefully, could force US companies to move operations offshore, analysts told Sputnik.

The Biden administration is reportedly putting together a $3 trillion relief package that includes funding for infrastructure and climate projects and proposals for streamlining the tax code.

Middle-income earners might ultimately pay more too - in one way or another - especially if the administration fails to collect enough from those it is targeting. This is despite Biden's vow that his higher tax plan will not hurt anyone earning less than $400,000 a year - an income enjoyed by less than 2 percent of Americans.

"What I'm saying is that your intentions are always very good, but whether that will turn out to be the case remains to be seen," Johns Hopkins University Economics Professor Louis Galambos told Sputnik.

FIRST MAJOR TAX OVERHAUL IN ALMOST 30 YEARS

Under what will likely be the first major Federal tax overhaul in almost 30 years, Biden plans to raise corporate taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent to pay for US development in the post-pandemic era, those familiar with the proposed changes say.

For individual earners, the current US tax code has seven income/tax brackets, with the lowest tax rate being 10 percent and the highest 37 percent. It is not known what hike the president and his team are planning for the highest earning Americans.

Tax is a political hot potato in the United States, explaining why no president since Bill Clinton in 1993 has attempted to overhaul the tax code in a meaningful way.

Often, the easy - and popular - way is to cut taxes, as Donald Trump did in 2017 by slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Since tax breaks and hikes have their own support base, the overhaul will present a dual opportunity for Biden. The first is to fund infrastructure and climate and expand aid for poorer Americans. The other is to address complaints of inequity in the system brought by members of his own Democratic Party, while attempting to woo support from rival Republicans.

In the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" passed earlier this month for the COVID-19, the president relied on the Democrats' effective one-vote majority in the Senate after Republicans totally rebuffed the plan.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Biden's economic advisers were preparing to recommend spending as much as $3 trillion on the upcoming infrastructure, climate and social reforms package. The administration, however, said in a statement the report was "premature and not a reflection of White House thinking."

BIDEN MIGHT NEED BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FOR THIS ONE

But even if the size of the upcoming stimulus is not larger than that of its predecessor, analysts said bipartisan support might still be needed for its passing after the remarkable expansion of the US fiscal deficit and debt that began since last year with the $4 billion in COVID-19 spending by the Trump administration.

The US budget deficit grew by $1.05 trillion in the first five months of fiscal 2021, with an expansion of $311 billion in February alone. And that is before this year's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus works its way into the Treasury ledger.

The US national debt is approaching $28 trillion, while gross federal debt rose to 136 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2020, from a debt-GDP-ratio of 106 percent in 2019.

"Biden has demonstrated the political support he has by pushing through the American Rescue Plan," said Galambos. "But my feeling is he'll have to make some compromises with this upcoming infrastructure plan. There's also pressure from the left to create a wealth tax, in addition to the regular income tax. So, the president is between those two pressures. I would say the probability is we'll get an increase in corporate tax that's relatively high. They'll probably try to go back to where they were before the Trump years."

While the White House is resisting an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the proposed changes to the tax code do target the wealthy.

"The president only talks about higher taxes for those making $400,000 and above, but my fear is he won't get enough money from this lot alone," Galambos said. "It is difficult to get much more out of the top 1 to 2 percent who are already paying high. So, ultimately, you'd push the tax down to the middle class. It's not certain but it looks like that's what's going to happen."

DELICATE BALANCE IN KEEPING US FIRMS HAPPY AND FIXING INFRASTRUCTURE

A corporate tax rate of 28 percent could also prompt more US companies to relocate their headquarters - or entire operations - to countries with lower taxation rates, he said.

"It seems that a lower tax rate stopped the tide of US corporate departures and now the concern is that will start again. I'm most concerned about the tax on corporations because any fallout or inadequacy from that will affect jobs and incomes of people who are not billionaires and who are in the middle class or working class," Galambos added.

Ramesh Mohan, Professor of Economics at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, also worries about a possible loss of US competitiveness from a spike in corporate taxes.

"I'm not too happy about that," he told Sputnik. "There are various other taxes that can be used to raise revenue. We can have a gasoline tax or vehicle miles tax. While Biden is planning a larger hit on those earning $400,000, we can raise the bar on that to $500,000. That might make the plan more politically and socially acceptable."

But Mohan insisted that he liked Biden's infrastructure plan, which he described as "way overdue".

"The US is still carrying so many relic bridges and infrastructure from a century ago. About 20 to 30 percent of its bridges might collapse at any time. We need to invest in those desperately," he said.