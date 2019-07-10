ANALYSIS - China Unlikely to Escalate Diplomatic Spat With UK Amid US Trade Dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Despite accusing the UK government of interfering with Hong Kong's internal affairs, China is unlikely to escalate the diplomatic spat with the United Kingdom as Beijing seeks to build an alliance with global partners to confront the US administration's protectionist trade policies, experts told Sputnik.

On the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China last week, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt expressed the United Kingdom's "unwavering" support for the city and its freedom, calling on Beijing to continue to honor the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration amid massive protests in Hong Kong triggered by a controversial extradition bill.

China responded angrily, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang accusing Hunt of being "immersed in faded glory of colonialism."

"The UK has no sovereignty or rights to rule and supervise Hong Kong after the handover. There is no room for Britain to claim any so-called responsibility over Hong Kong whatsoever. Claiming itself the guardian of Hong Kong is nothing more than self-entertaining," Geng said during a regular press briefing.

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Liu Xiaoming called Hunt's comments gross and unacceptable interference, prompting the UK Foreign Office to summon the Chinese diplomat in protest.

During an interview with the BBC on Thursday, Hunt said the United Kingdom would keep options open and refused to rule out sanctions against China. In response, Chinese Ambassador Liu reiterated China's opposition to UK intervention in Hong Kong's internal affairs, during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

The continued war of words between Chinese and UK diplomats has raised concerns that the dispute over Hong Kong could escalate into an all-out diplomatic crisis between Beijing and London.

However, China is unlikely to move beyond the harsh rhetoric against the United Kingdom, as Beijing is looking for support from potential partners, including London, to fight against US hostile trade policies, political analysts argued.

"The reason I think it is very unlikely that China will do more than using angry language is that, right now, it's facing a whole variety of trade pressures in other areas, particularly with the Trump administration. Right now, China would like as many as other actors, including the European Union, Britain and the emerging markets, to try and push back the protectionism from the Trump administration. It's very hard for China to lead that particular economic movement, if it is simultaneously falling out with potential allies and partners," Rana Mitter, a professor of the History and politics of Modern China and Director of the University of Oxford China Centre, told Sputnik.

He predicted that in the end China would probably realize that having other actors who are sympathetic to its economic position in the era of US President Donald Trump was much more important than rhetoric about issues where there was no direct interference.

China and the United States have been entangled in escalating trade frictions, after the Trump administration slapped steep tariffs on Chinese goods over Beijing's alleged unfair trade practices and theft of US technologies and intellectual property. After bilateral trade talks broke down in May, both countries agreed to restart the negotiations following Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Trump at the G20 summit in Japan last month.

The ongoing diplomatic spat over Hong Kong is unlikely to hurt trade relations between the United Kingdom and China because even the diplomatic freeze between the two countries after the United Kingdom hosted the Dalai Lama in 2012 did not stop bilateral trade from expanding during the same period, Mitter added.

After being accused of not offering enough support for protesters in Hong Kong during the pro-democracy movement in 2014, known as the Umbrella Revolution, UK authorities came out with a much stronger message to support the Hong Kongers this year.

Mitter explained that the difference in demands of 2014 Hong Kong protesters and ongoing demonstrations could have contributed to the apparent change of heart in London.

"The two cases [protests] are not exactly comparable. In 2014, the issue, which the demonstrations were taking place over, was the question of whether or not Hong Kong should move to a new system of universal voting for a chief executive. The protests were over the fact that the two candidates that would be put forward would be chosen by a small committee, which essentially would be approved by Beijing. The protest was about the change in the Hong Kong system that was not giving what the demonstrators thought the city deserves. To that extent, any British criticism, or any foreign criticism, would be about whether or not there's going to be a change to the existing system. In fact, what happened was the [new] system was abandoned and it stayed the same," he said.

The UK scholar pointed out that the demonstrations this year were focused on preserving the existing system and political freedom Hong Kongers have been enjoying under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle the United Kingdom and China agreed upon in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"The demonstrations in the past few weeks have been over a different principle, which is for the first time since 1997 to reduce a right that already exists. That is quite a different proposition. This prompted the British protest because what it suggests is that something within the 1984 joint declaration, an agreement under which the Hong Kong handover took place, would actually be reduced from what it is now," he said.

In response to UK Foreign Secretary's statement on the importance of Sino-British Joint Declaration, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang argued that UK rights and obligations in the agreement were completed after Hong Kong's handover.

"After Hong Kong's return to China, British rights and obligations as outlined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration were completed. On July 1, 1997, China resumed sovereignty over Hong Kong. The Chinese Government started exercising jurisdiction over Hong Kong in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong SAR," he said.

But Mitter pointed out that China appeared to continue to value the principles agreed upon in the joint declaration, as Beijing did not change its stance on the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

"I think China still does think it [declaration] is important. The reason I think that is when you look at the rhetoric that's been used by the Chinese side in the last couple of weeks, they keep on referring to the 'One Country, Two Systems.' If it really didn't matter anymore, they would have made a statement that the 'One Country, Two Systems' is over and that's too bad. And that's the end. But they have not been saying that. It suggests that they do regard the agreement as still being important," he said.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly stressed that what happens in Hong Kong is China's internal affairs and other countries have no rights to interfere. In addition to concerns from the UK government, senior US officials and lawmakers have also warned about possible consequences if Beijing fails to protect existing political freedoms and civil liberties in Hong Kong.

In response to recent massive protests in Hong Kong, the US lawmakers, including Sen. Marco Rubio who is a vocal critic of Chinese authorities in Beijing, reintroduced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. It would require the US secretary of state to issue annual certification of Hong Kong's autonomy to justify special treatment afforded to the city by the US Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992.

Political analysts suggested that Hong Kong's special treatment as an independent tariff zone could be the leverage the international community holds over Beijing in persuading Chinese authorities to preserve political freedom and civil liberties in the city, because many Chinese companies benefit from Hong Kong's special status.

"Hong Kong has been important for China, especially with the trade war [with the United States] going on. For example, companies or capital coming out of Hong Kong to invest in Canada, Australia or the United States are put under looser scrutiny than investments coming from mainland China. The United States and its allies have banned many exports of sensitive technologies to China. Hong Kong is not covered under this ban. So many Chinese companies would set up subsidiaries in Hong Kong and import those technologies and equipment," Ho-Fung Hung, a professor in Political Economy at Johns Hopkins University, told Sputnik.

The expert noted that many business elites in Hong Kong had expressed concerns over the city's special status and had been contemplating with plans to move their assets to alternative destinations such as Singapore.

Despite Beijing's intentions to step up its control over Hong Kong, Chinese authorities have been very cautious to avoid triggering an international backlash that could threaten the city's special status, Hung pointed out.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam responded to massive protests by ordering the controversial extradition bill to be postponed indefinitely, but stopped short of announcing the formal withdrawal of the bill.

China has been slowly tightening control over Hong Kong since 1997 but the 2003 attempt to pass a national security bill and now the extradition legislation was "a bit too quick," Hung said.

"To my view, postponing [the bill] is not very different from the total withdrawal. I think it's just a face saving way for them to not say 'withdraw.' This postpone is already quite a compromise. Beijing's game plan has been always to increase its control of Hong Kong without triggering a kind of international backlash that threatens international recognition of Hong Kong's special status... I think they'll fall back onto the old pattern of increasing control slowly without a dramatic move that would trigger international backlash," Hung said.

Despite the fact that the Hong Kong leader reiterated on Tuesday that the extradition bill was "dead," protesters condemned Lim's refusal to use the word "withdraw" and her failure to meet other demands of activists, such as halting the prosecution of protesters and setting up an independent investigation committee on police brutality when handling the demonstrations.