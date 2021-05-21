ANALYSIS - Congress Unlikely to Seek Oversight Over Latest Revealed US Secret Cyber-Spy Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Congress is not likely to prevent a newly-revealed US secret special operations and cyber-espionage army from continuing to illegally operate in the dark in the current lawless rules based order, intelligence analysts told Sputnik.

The United States has created the largest undercover force in history over the past decade involving Special Operations military units and many thousands of online "cyber-warriors" without any accountability whatsoever to Congress, Newsweek reported on Monday.

The undercover force now totals 60,000 people and is more than ten times larger than the clandestine elements of the CIA and it functions under the overall mission of signature reduction, functioning within many apparently legitimate companies, the report said.

World Beyond War Executive Director and Nobel Peace prize nominee David Swanson cautioned that crime and corruption needed continuing secrecy and lack of public exposure in order to continue running rampant around the world.

"Crime and corruption and viciousness live in the dark - including the dark recesses of the lawless rule-based order," Swanson said when asked about the prospects for bringing the just revealed network under legal and constitutionally accountable control.

The continuing lack of any oversight and accountability meant that continuing and escalating crimes and atrocities were inevitable, Swanson, author of "War is a Lie," warned.

"The problem is that nobody knows what is being done, and therefore we all know atrocities are being committed," he said.

This continuing state of affairs will inevitably destroy the functioning of democracy in the United States and generate further ongoing unrest, military takeovers and dictatorships around the world, Swanson advised.

"The result is a breakdown in the rule of actual laws, in trust and good faith. The result is sabotage and election interference. The result is coups and assassinations, abuse and imprisonments," he stated.

Former National Security Agency (NSA) Technical Director and whistle-blower William Binney agreed that the reports of how the latest secret massive clandestine organization operated was a continuation of long discredited old policies and strategies, and that Congress had no hope of bringing it under control.

It was the "(s)ame old stuff with the emphasis on humint [human intelligence],but some hint of high tech with active attack. Congress is [a] waste of time," he said.

The newly revealed force includes thousands of undercover operatives who work under fake identities and the actual size of the program could be far larger than the reported figures, Newsweek said in its two-year-long investigation. It also appears to contravene both US laws and the Geneva Conventions, it also said.