ANALYSIS - COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Likely More Effective Than Existing Flu Vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Promising efficacy data from COVID-19 vaccine candidates indicates that they could be more effective in protecting the population than existing vaccines in use for the common flu, public health experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Promising efficacy data from COVID-19 vaccine candidates indicates that they could be more effective in protecting the population than existing vaccines in use for the common flu, public health experts told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer released the results of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is going through the third phase of clinical trials. The new data showed that Pfizer's two-dose vaccine candidate, developed in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech, was more than 90 percent effective, based on trials involving 43,538 participants.

On Wednesday, Russian developers said their Sputnik V vaccine is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants to receive both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

The early results from ongoing phase three clinical studies showed that the COVID-19 vaccine candidates could become more effective in protecting the population from infection compared to vaccines being used against the common flu, public health experts pointed out.

"The 90 percent effectiveness rate is really excellent and compares well with some of the better vaccines under current use. It certainly is much better than influenza vaccine effectiveness and we have good data that influenza vaccination reduces mortality. There's been modelling that vaccines of lesser efficacy would also be expected to have a significant impact in epidemic control. So this looks good for both population control and also individual protection," Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Alberta in Canada, told Sputnik.

The expert explained that the number of volunteers who contracted COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine candidates could be related to the timing of when the second dose of the vaccine was received.

"The 90 percent affect effectiveness does mean that in this early data, which may still change, 10 percent of people who received the vaccine did get COVID-19. It will be interesting to see the timing of their likely exposure and infection compared to the timing of the second dose vaccine. It is possible that they might've had personal protection after the first dose and then got exposed fairly close to the second dose for example," she said.

The development of an effective vaccine against a new disease usually takes three-five years of extensive testing and clinical studies. The development of COVID-19 vaccines showed promising results less than a year after the new virus was identified.

Saxinger pointed out that a large number of infected patients amid the global pandemic made it possible for COVID-19 vaccines to be developed at an accelerated pace.

"The biggest time crunch in vaccine development is usually waiting for enough cases in the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups to be able to see if the vaccine is effective. For example, the shingles vaccine took many years to get enough patients enrolled and followed to see enough cases of zoster in both groups to be able to statistically compare them. The worldwide pandemic and extreme case numbers mean that this step is legitimately much shorter in COVID disease because of high rates of exposure and infection, so you can reach good statistical points very quickly. There are guidelines and calculations for how many patients need to be enrolled and followed to be able to confidently give an assessment of the vaccine efficacy," she said.

Despite the encouraging results from ongoing clinical trials, the COVID-19 vaccines would most likely be widely rolled out globally by mid-2021, Saxinger suggested.

"The vaccine candidates I believe are all supposed to have at least two month follow-up data and ongoing safety data collection prior to licensure. Some of the lead candidates have already been scaling up manufacture so that if they pass phase three trials and follow up that they might be able to be deployed, although realistically this will not be happening across countries until likely the middle of 2021. Having more than one vaccine that is found to be safe and effective will make it easier to scale up production and I'm quite optimistic about that," she said.

According to the statement from Pfizer, the company is projected to produce 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

In addition to the challenges of producing large quantities of the new COVID-19 vaccines, the safe transportation and distribution of them could also prove to be a demanding task.

For example, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), which requires ultra-cold storage equipment during transportation.

Devices designed previously to transport Ebola vaccines, which required similar ultra-cold temperatures, could become useful in the distribution of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines.

In 2015, Global Good, an innovation lab founded by microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates and Intellectual Ventures worked with Aucma, one of China's largest refrigeration equipment manufacturers, to develop a vaccine storage device called Arktek that can keep vaccines at similar ultra-cold temperatures for a month or more. The Arktek devices were widely deployed in West Africa to transport Ebola vaccines.

Following Pfizer's announcements of the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, logistic service providers began to contact Aucma and expressed interests in its Arktek devices.

"Logistic providers, including UPS and DHL, which are interested in transporting COVID-19 vaccines that require ultra-cold temperatures, have all been contacting us," Li Shouda, a general manager in charge of the ArkTek products at Aucma, told Sputnik.

One of the Arktek device's advantages is that it could store the vaccines below -60 degrees Celsius (-76 degrees Fahrenheit) for five days without an external power source, Li pointed out.

"Most storage devices can only keep the temperatures at below -60 degrees Celsius for 7-8 hours without an external power source. And if you use dry ice to keep the temperatures low, it could also trigger a global shortage of dry ice because of the huge demand in transporting COVID-19 vaccines," he said.

Li believes that COVID-19 vaccines that require ultra-cold storage temperatures, similar to the one from Pfizer, would probably have to utilize the Arktek devices, as there are very few competitors in the world that can offer the same ultra-cold storage capabilities.

Li added that its Arktek devices would be very useful in distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, where the tropical weather could make it more challenging to transport the vaccines at ultra-cold temperatures.