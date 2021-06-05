UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANALYSIS - Danish Permit Recall Is Only Minor Setback To Baltic Pipe Project

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

ANALYSIS - Danish Permit Recall Is Only Minor Setback to Baltic Pipe Project

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Denmark's recall of a permit for the Baltic Pipe is just a bump in the road for the $2-billion project that will link Poland to the Norwegian gas fields, a senior energy expert told Sputnik on Friday.

Poland sees the pipeline as a way of diversifying its gas supplies away from Russia. Gazprom's long-term contract on natural gas exports to Poland expires in 2022, the same year that the Baltic Pipe is scheduled to go live. It has an estimated capacity of 10 billion cubic meters per year.

The Polish gas grid operator Gaz-System said on Friday it was carrying on with the gas link's construction despite the decision of a Danish environmental panel to repeal the July 2019 permit. The panel said pipeline operators were yet to prove that the 130-mile-long onshore section would not affect the breeding and foraging areas of endangered dormice, Nordic birch mice and bats.

"The solution will undoubtedly be found, this will probably require the displacement of the gas pipeline route by a few kilometers to avoid the sites where these field mice and these bats live. This is done regularly on works of this type," Samuele Furfari told Sputnik.

Furfari, a professor of geopolitics of energy at ULB university in Brussels and a former top civil servant at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy, predicted that natural gas would become a fuel of preference in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.

"For Gazprom and Russia, that won't make a big difference to volumes, as Poland will get its [Russian] gas from Germany. Russian gas has a very low production cost and will always remain more competitive than American LNG. Gazprom has room to lower its price if necessary, the Americans do not," he said.

Jean-Marc Laurent, a teacher living on the French-Belgian border and a keen nature activist who has been managing several large bird sanctuaries and natural reserves in the European LIFE network, told Sputnik that environmental activists were concerned about industrial projects undermining unique biotopes.

"The Danish Environmental Protection Agency is very serious and well organized. If they declare their opposition, it is not out of pure ecological opposition, for a few mice and bats; it is for good reasons. The authorities should check whether alternative routes of the gas pipeline are possible," he said.

Laurent argued that onshore pipeline construction required major earthworks that would remove shelters where bats and other small animals sleep during the day and destroy their food source, driving them permanently from their territory.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe Road Germany Brussels Same Price Poland Denmark July Border Gas 2019 From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

1 hour ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

1 hour ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

1 hour ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

1 hour ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

1 hour ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.