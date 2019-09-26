ANALYSIS - Democrats Risk Losing Control of US House by Impeaching Trump Over Zelenskyy Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The decision by US House Democrats to launch an impeachment probe over President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could cost them majority control of the lower chamber, analysts told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House was moving forward with an impeachment inquiry based on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Zelenskyy to look into an investigation tied to former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter. The phone call was recently revealed to be the subject of a whistle-blower report in August that the Trump administration had tried to keep from Congress.

Many leading Democrats claimed that Trump during the call told the Ukraine president that he would cancel $250 million in US security assistance. On Wednesday, however, the White House released a transcript of the call which revealed that the US president did not overtly threaten to pull military aid.

According to the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has sole power to impeach, which is akin to an indictment, while the Senate has sole power to try and remove a president from office. Hence, even if Trump is impeached by the House, the Republican-majority Senate would have to see a mass betrayal in order for Trump to be removed.

Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik that the impeachment process carried potential dangers for the Democratic Party.

"This is a very risky strategy the Democrats are pursuing and will likely backfire, handing Mr. Trump a second victory [in the 2020 presidential election] and possibly the Democrats losing the House," Rasmussen said. "This is opening a can of worms that is not in the wisest move for the Democratic Party."

US voters, he added, are tired of the "Russia Gate Hoax" that failed and the very expensive Mueller investigation. They are also tired of the absence of real policy to address voter needs, Rasmussen said.

The Democrats have grown more divisive as a result of the party bickering and extreme media bias that has continued the past three years, Rasmussen claimed.

The impeachment process would further distrust in important institutions including the Justice Department, the intelligence community, Congress, and the executive branch, he added.

University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle added that the decision by the House Democrats to go ahead with impeachment involved a significant element of political bluster or bluff.

"What we are seeing now is Pelosi and the Democratic National Committee and the House and the Senate Democrats and their media sources playing political kabuki theater in order to placate their base and undermine Trump for the 2020 elections," Boyle said. "This is all about a fight for raw, naked, brutal, political power by two corrupt factions of the American Power Elite... principles have little to do with it despite what they are saying."

Brookings Institution Foreign Policy Director of Research Michael O'Hanlon pointed out that even if the Democratic majority in the House could win a vote to impeach Trump, they could still likely lose the overall process.

"There is in fact a decent chance he'll be 'impeached' by the House. However, that would be just the first step," O'Hanlon told Sputnik.

Republicans in the Senate will likely protect Trump, O'Hanlon argued, unless there is even more to the charges than the public has learned thus far.

"We are going into uncharted waters. This impeachment inquiry could in fact lead to the removal of Mr. Trump from office. But I doubt it," he said.

Both sides of the controversy have framed developments to meet their own needs. Democrats have accused Trump of pressing a foreign power to smear a political rival while the president points to the Obama administration spying on his campaign in 2016 based on false allegations.

However, the allegation that Trump was seeking a foreign government's assistance in the 2020 US election carried no evidence so far of any wrongdoing that could or should be prosecuted under US law, Rasmussen pointed out.

"Personally, I see nothing illegal nor sufficient to justify any investigation. Should Mr. Trump have mentioned or suggested that Ukraine look into the situation and reopen the investigation into Burisma? Most likely no," Rasmussen said. "Is it an area that Ukraine should investigate and look into? Absolutely, especially in light of Mr. Biden's bold and almost bragging statements publicly made regarding his role in removing the Prosecutor who happened to be investigating his son's company."

Last year, Biden told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington that during a 2016 trip to Ukraine he threatened to withdraw a $1 billion loan guarantee if Kiev did not fire its chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. During the discussion panel, the former vice president boasted that the Ukraine government caved into his threat.

Shokin had led a corruption probe into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company which had Hunter Biden as a board member from 2014 until April of this year. In October of 2017, Burisma in a statement said Ukrainian prosecutors had closed the investigation, according to Bloomberg.

O'Hanlon warned that Trump's decision to press Ukraine's president over the Biden case could backfire.

"After all, one might ask, if Hunter Biden did something wrong, he should be investigated, right?! So maybe Mr. Trump's request won't seem so unreasonable. On the other hand, if Mr. Trump was asking the president of Ukraine to create false charges or otherwise circumvent the laws of both Ukraine and the United States to help Mr. Trump win reelection, and if his popularity then begins to dip and Republicans fear he would lose next year's election anyway, they may support removing him from office," O'Hanlon concluded.

Trump, however, has dismissed the importance of an impeachment move, telling reporters on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York it would be "a positive for me" and that Democrats would lose the 2020 election if they pressed forward.