UrduPoint.com

ANALYSIS - Domestic Agenda To Outweigh Ukraine Crisis In Israeli Legislative Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ANALYSIS - Domestic Agenda to Outweigh Ukraine Crisis in Israeli Legislative Polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Rising costs of living and national security concerns will likely take precedence over the Ukrainian conflict in the Israeli legislative campaign in fall, experts told Sputnik.

Israelis will head back to the polls on November 1. The country's fifth election in less than four years follows the collapse of an ideologically diverse coalition that ousted longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu over a year ago.

Zeev Khanin, an Israeli political expert at the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat-Gan, said that the possible impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the campaign was "not a significant one."

"We cannot even be sure that it may bring or take away half of a mandate. Israelis go to the polls because of the cost of living, civil issues and security," Khanin said.

Vladimir Beyder, an Israeli tv presenter, editor and screenwriter, argued that some 35,000 repatriates had returned to Israel from Russia and Ukraine since Moscow launched a military operation in the neighboring country in late February.

"All of them came to Israel because of hostilities and you can expect that whoever speaks out with the support of Russia's actions, risks losing votes. 35 thousands is equal to one mandate, I suppose," he suggested.

Beyder estimated that about 80% of 1.2 million Russian-speaking people in Israel opposed the Russian military operation, while 20% supported Russia.

The other 8 million Israelis, who do not have Russian or Ukrainian roots, tend to overlook the conflict when faced with challenges at home.

"For those, who do not have roots and do not feel connected to this territory, the Ukrainian crisis is generally viewed as less important compared to other electoral agenda," he said.

Khanin said that a wise politician should understand that Israel would have to get along with Russia after the operation in Ukraine ended. He pointed to Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party, as a man who always "catches the mood" of the public.

Netanyahu had kept silent on the Ukraine crisis until his meeting with Ukraine's chief rabbi earlier in September when he described the conflict as a "terrible tragedy that is destroying the lives of the people of Ukraine."

"Netanyahu had kept silent on the matter since February, therefore, we can assume that he could have been possibly advised to state his position," Khanin said.

A Kantar opinion poll published by the public broadcaster Kan on Saturday showed that the Israeli election remained a tossup, with Netanyahu's Likud likely to win 33 seats, followed by Yesh Atid of current Prime Minister Yair Lapid on 24 seats. Netanyahu's prospective coalition, called Netanyahu Bloc, will likely be a seat shy of the 61-seat majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Man February May September November TV All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

27 minutes ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

31 minutes ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

36 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

1 hour ago
 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces F ..

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.