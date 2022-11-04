ANALYSIS - Franco-German Partnership to Endure Current Tensions Despite Old Contradictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The partnership of France and Germany will continue playing a central role in the European Union despite policy disagreements and different visions of Europe, experts told Sputnik.

The leading EU countries were supposed to hold a joint cabinet meeting in late October but ended up postponing it until January, reportedly due to differences on energy and defense issues. Instead, its was replaced with a working lunch in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

All of this added to the ongoing concerns regarding relations between Paris and Berlin being at a low point. One the major sticking points is Germany's 200 billion euro ($195 billion) plan to mitigate energy price spikes, which was met with criticisms by other EU members, including France. Scholz's unwillingness to support Macron's idea of European sovereignty and a common defense policy also contributed to the tensions, according to Die Welt.

The importance of French-German relations to European politics goes back to the bloc's early days as the European Economic Community (EEC), which among other things served to help the two nations to bury the long-standing enmity in the wake of the Second World War.

Since then, the former continental rivals have become the foremost driving force behind the European integration and development of the European Union. In recent years, it is Macron who has been presenting various initiatives to strengthen the union, which often faced a cold reception from his German counterparts.

Nevertheless, disagreements between Paris and Berlin often led to fruitful results. According to Dirk Leuffen, a professor of political science and international politics at the University of Konstanz, the dialogue between France and Germany plays an important role in the bloc's decision-making process without being domineering, as the pair comes up with deals that are palatable to other EU members thus reducing transaction costs of all members debating a solution to an issue.

"The Franco-German engine has been so productive in the EU because these two nations oftentimes disagree about policies and when they come to an agreement, this reconciles more general tensions in the EU," Leuffen said, adding that "the Franco-German cooperation is a transaction cost reducing mechanism, and this is also why I do not see a general tendency to question the Franco-German 'leadership' in the EU."

The modern-day Franco-German relations were born out of a partnership between French President Charles De Gaulle and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, who in many ways helped define post-WW2 politics in Europe. However, the great statesmen also bequeathed to their successors differences in outlook that continue to exist to this day.

"While de Gaulle saw 'Europe' as a key geopolitical and cultural entity in its own right, Adenauer and his successors had to be mindful of the Atlantic connection because of the realities of the Cold War," Srdja Trifkovic, the foreign affairs editor for the paleoconservative magazine Chronicles, explained, adding that "while de Gaulle was determined to avoid Europe's dominance by the United States, West Germany had been subjected to that dominance ever since its creation in 1949 being effectively an occupied country with limited sovereignty."

It is this "old discrepancy" that underlies the present rift in Franco-German relations, Trifkovic argued.

"Macron has inherited the mantle of France seeking a degree of autonomy vis-a-vis the trans-Atlantic global hegemon, while Germany has a government which is more subservient to the dictates from Washington than any of its predecessors, to such an extent that it is in the process of irreversibly damaging its hitherto successful economy," he said.