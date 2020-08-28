ANALYSIS - Greek-Turkish Tensions Way to 'Count Friends' as EU Fails to Protect Its Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) As tensions between Turkey and Greece soar over the newly discovered natural resources in the east Mediterranean with both countries rattling swords in parallel naval exercises in the Mediterranean, experts believe the situation puts the EU between a rock and a hard place in helping its member-state and preserving relations with Turkey as it lacks unity in its foreign policy.

On Friday, an informal summit of EU foreign ministers in Brussels once again brought no decisions on Turkey. The call of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to resort to sanctions over what he called an illegal exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean remained unheard.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that Brussels might resort to industry sanctions against Ankara if the talks on the drilling in disputed waters fail. Ankara replied that this would contradict the international law.

"Unfortunately regarding this issue - just like on many other issues - the EU is incapable of having a common position, have a common foreign policy. For me it's not surprising. There are 27 different foreign policies ... Clearly the EU today is incapable of resolving such issues, it's unfortunate but true ... Cyprus and Greece are EU members, so it has to play a role in this affair, but it's incapable of supporting one of its members, Greece, which is under pressure, aggressed by Turkey, and one more time we see the EU's incapacity to be a strategic actor," Didier billion, deputy director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, told Sputnik.

On August 14, the EU foreign affairs minister meeting failed to introduce sanctions against Turkey, with six countries, including Germany, Hungary, Malta, Spain, Italy and Bulgaria, voting against the initiative.

"One of the EU member is attacked or threatened, and according to the article 42 of the EU treaty, all the EU member states must support Greece. Otherwise the EU is meaningless," Gen. Jean-Claude Allard, a senior research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) think tank said.

Gen. Allard added that Greek-Turkish tensions are also a complicated matter for NATO, which is slow to react as both countries are the members of the alliance and require protection.

"As this is a security issue NATO is really concerned too ... Another difficulty is that Turkey and Greece are both NATO members, and NATO does not have a position here because it's very difficult to decide between the two partners .

.. NATO is larger than the EU, and the EU states that are not NATO members started doing so, and here it is also necessary to choose [sides]. So far NATO did not take a stance on this, because everyone is very annoyed. But the article 5 of NATO says that if a country in Europe, in the EU at the level of NATO it attacked it has to intervene. Turkey is a part of NATO and it pretends to be aggressed by Greece, and Greece is a part of NATO and it pretends to be aggressed by Turkey. So it's a very big bother for NATO," the expert said.

The row has reached a dangerous point when both states have started to hold military drills in the contested maritime area. This week, Greece alongside Cyprus, France and Italy held a joint military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the so-called Quartet Cooperation Initiative (QUAD), while the navies of Turkey and the United States have conducted joint drills in the same area.

"We cannot rule out an incident, which could further exacerbate these tensions. When one deploys that many military vessels, fighter jest etc. in the region, which is not very big, there are risks. And these risks materialized some ten days ago, when the Greek and the Turkish vessels collided. It is a very worrying situation without doubt," the expert said.

He added that this is also an opportunity for Greece and Turkey to see who will come to its support and thus can be considered and ally.

"The naval exercises on both sides are just bouncing around; it serves both sides to show their determination and push the second side to concessions if it doesn't want being aggressed. This is also a way to count one's friends, if we can say so. Everyone that will join one or the other side will be seen as an ally," he said.

The situation could be exacerbated further with the involvement of third parties, including the UAE, which has sent nine military aircraft to Greece's Souda air base located on the island of Crete to take part in joint military personnel training, Gen. Allard believes.

"Turkey clearly has ambitions both in the Mediterranean and in Libya. And that's exactly why Abu Dhabi has come in, as it does not have the same vision as Turkey for Libya," Gen. Allard noted.

The tensions between Athens and Ankara escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.