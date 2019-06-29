ANALYSIS - Harris, Castro Outshine 'Pathetic' Biden in Round 1 of US Democratic Presidential Debates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US Senator Kamala Harris and former Obama administration Housing Secretary Julian Castro outperformed former Vice President Joe Biden during the first round of the Democratic presidential Primary debates, analysts told Sputnik.

The first round of the Democratic presidential primary debate season was held in Miami in the US state of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The contests were held on two nights to accommodate the large field of 20 candidates.

On June 13, the DNC announced that 20 candidates met the debate criteria by registering at least one percent of support in three polls from recognized organizations or campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors including at least 200 donors from 20 different states. The DNC then randomly drew Names from hats to determine the lineup for each night.

Recent polling has had Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren as clear frontrunners on the road to the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Warren was the biggest name on the stage during Wednesday night's contest along with Castro and Senator Corey Booker from New Jersey.

The other seven candidates in the debate included Senator Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota), Representative Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), Representative Tim Ryan (Ohio), state of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, former congressman John Delaney (Maryland), former congressman Beto O'Rourke, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

On Thursday, Biden was joined by Senator Bernie Sanders as the headliners along with Harris and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who would be the party's first openly-gay nominee. Harris is a former California Attorney General.

The remainder of the participants for Thursday were Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), Senator Michael Bennet (Colorado), Representative Erick Swalwell (California), Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Political analyst and author Stan Cox told Sputnik that Biden did not perform well some of the rising stars of the Democratic Party showed they could hold their own against President Donald Trump.

"Kamala Harris came out on top, no doubt," Cox said. "She, Julian Castro, and Cory Booker all showed they are capable of whipping [President Donald] Trump in a debate. Biden did not; he was pathetic."

Biden, who served as President Barack Obama's running mate in two elections, took heat during the debate for recent remarks he made that were deemed racially insensitive. The former vice president at a fundraiser earlier in June said he worked with segregationist lawmakers with "civility" to get things done.

Suffolk University Professor of Government John Berg in Boston agreed that Castro and Harris in particular stood out from the other presidential hopefuls and eclipsed Biden.

"If you measure net gain from before to after, Castro, followed by Harris. Several others benefited as well," Berg told Sputnik.

Some post-debate polls run by the British-based Daily Mail newspaper and by the US Drudge Report reported significant support after the first of the two debates for Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a strong critic of US war policies around the world.

US peace activist and Show Up! America founder Jan Weinberg said he found the performances of all 20 candidates disappointing.

"From my perspective as a peace activist - as someone who is cognizant of the abdicated Constitutionally ascribed foreign affairs responsibilities of the Congress related to both war powers and trade regulations - I am astounded that none of the candidates rose to the occasion," he said.

Not a single one of the 20 contenders described what legislative measures were needed to restore the fundamental balances of power of the Federal government, Weinberg pointed out.

"I am not impressed by any of them," he said.