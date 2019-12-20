(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The impeachment of US President Donald Trump may end up benefiting the US leader and improve his chances of scoring a decisive victory in the 2020 presidential election since Republicans and even independent voters who believe Trump is being "unfairly treated" will use the whole process to rally the party together, regardless of any differences, to come out and support him in full force, experts told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The first charge relates to a July 25 phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which the Democrats claim the US leader invited foreign meddling in the US electoral process. The second charge has to do with Trump's refusal to release documents requested throughout the impeachment hearings.

The president will have to face trial in the Senate but is unlikely to be removed from office since the upper chamber of Congress is controlled by members of his Republican Party, who have made it clear that they view his impeachment as a sham.

TRUMP'S APPROVAL ON RISE DESPITE IMPEACHMENT

The political analysts Sputnik spoke with agreed that public support for the US president was growing, as evidenced by the numbers presented by US-based pollster Gallup. It indicated on Wednesday that Trump's approval rating was 45 percent, 6 points higher than when the Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry this fall.

"The impeachment process in the House is all partisan political theater in the run-up to the 2020 elections and the target audience is the voting public, particularly the large block of mercurial independents. Opinion polls across the country in the week before the impeachment show Trump's approval rating actually rising to match a previous high during his Presidency at around 43-44 percent," Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, said.

Public support for the impeachment proceedings has meanwhile gone down 6 points to 46 percent in comparison to a similar Gallup poll conducted shortly after the launch of the impeachment inquiry.

Even though Trump's polarizing presidency has fueled divisions within the Republican base, the impeachment will likely result in never-before-seen solidarity, political analyst Bill Boerum said.

"It will increase the chances of Republicans to win the presidential election as well as take back the House of Representatives from the Democrats. The impeachment process has rallied Republican supporters and brought together the Republican Party as never before. The Republican turnout will be big. Even Republicans and independents who do not particularly like Trump's personal approach believe he has been unfairly treated," Boerum said, adding that independents saw the impeachment as a waste of time.

Both Sleboda and Boerum agreed that Trump's strong results in head-to-head polls against Democratic rivals were a key factor in his favor, with the former saying that impeachment was a "political gamble" that will likely cost the Democrats next year's election.

"A new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows a shift in voting intentions in the US in the run-up to the presidential election with Trump now beating each of his potential Democratic challengers. If that trend holds in the aftermath, the Democrats' decision to impeach may just backfire catastrophically and hand Trump another four years in office," Sleboda added.

IMPEACHMENT'S IMPACT ON US' GLOBAL POSITION

The experts differed on whether the power of US foreign policy would be affected by the impeachment process.

"The impeachment will have political effects globally and in the US. Around the world, it will validate the low standing of President Trump already held by many do not respect him. On a practical diplomatic level it will lessen his effectiveness and power in negotiation. Some will conclude that he likely will lose the election 11 months from now, and they will bide their time, wait for the outcome of the election before reaching any agreements or understandings. More significantly and dangerously, some will believe they can take advantage of the US, and by miscalculation foment a crisis," Boerum said.

Sleboda, for his part, believed that the US' power on the international scene would remain untouched by Trump's troubles at home.

"I don't think the impeachment will have much effect on US international relations and foreign policies. The heads of other states are certainly capable of observing and understanding that this impeachment process is a completely internal and partisan theater being performed for a domestic audience in the run-up to elections in 2020. They understand that Trump is not going anywhere, at least not before the elections, and maybe not even after," the analyst said.

He mentioned that impeachment of former President Bill Clinton by the House in the late 1990s remained a relatively fresh memory for many people. Clinton was impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate after the motion failed to receive the necessary two-thirds majority vote.

"Thus the international community understands that this type of ineffectual partisan denouncement is a peculiarity of the American political system that they seem to need to go through every once in a while," the analyst concluded.

Sleboda's stance could be proved by the reaction of US stock markets to the impeachment on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent to settle at 28,377, beating the previous of 28,382. The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P 500, also rose 0.5 percent to settle at an all-time high of 3,206. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index gained 0.7 percent points to close at 8,887, this after briefly reaching an unprecedented 8,888 points.