ST PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) As Israel's fourth election in two years looks appears to be yet another stalemate, an unlikely also-ran may wind up in a key position to dictate the terms.

According to preliminary figures from Tuesday's general election in Israel, the Islamic United Arab List party is likely to break the electoral threshold and secure a record five seats in the Knesset.

At the same time, neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor forces opposed to him have been able to coalesce the necessary 61 seats to win a mandate to form a government, nor is a coalition of political forces looking readily apparent.

So far, the anti-Netanyahu bloc of left, right and centrist factions has gained 56 seats altogether, while the pro-Netanyahu forces have secured 52 seats. The right-wing Yamina party, a shaky ally to Netanyahu's Likud, itself has garnered seven seats, not giving it the ability to single-handedly revive Netanyahu's chances.

"There is no clear winner and there is a big doubt on whether any of the rival political camps are able to form a coalition. It seems to me that Netanyahu has more chances of forming a coalition. At the moment, his future far-right coalition may be entirely dependent on the Islamist Ra'am [Israeli moniker for United Arab List]," Ksenia Svetlova, a former member of the Israeli Knesset, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Zeev Khanin, Israeli political expert at the Department of Political Studies in Bar-Ilan University Ramat-Gan, in his turn, agreed with Svetlova on the fact that Netanyahu's chances to form a coalition would be higher if he got the United Arab List party leader Mansour Abbas on his side.

Khanin reminded that Abbas stressed his party would be willing to negotiate with both sides.

"Netanyahu has no a clear coalition. One of the options is to implement his agreement with Mansour Abbas. Theoretically, anything is possible. Paradoxically, there is a better chance that United Arab List will support the ultra-religious bloc, because it is not so difficult for Jewish fundamentalists to agree with Muslim fundamentalists on civil issues and economics, even if they have big disagreements on foreign policy and security,

Khanin also cast doubt that Netanyahu's prospect coalition partners such as Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, would agree to be a part of the government which was formed with the support of the United Arab List party.

"I want to see Naftali Bennett sitting in the government in which the United Arab List party is a partner," he said.

Both Khanin and Svetlova agreed that another dead-heat election suggested yet another round of uncertainty and political stalemate with a possibility of the fifth edition on the bounce.

"For now, the only conclusion that I could make is that the electoral map has not changed significantly and therefore I believe that a fifth election is an option," Svetlova said.

Khanin also suggested that there could be another option out of the political stalemate which includes a possibility that the next Knesset accepts Netanyahu's presidency bid in May to end Israel's political deadlock.

Indirect presidential elections are expected to be held in Israel in 2021. The President of Israel is elected by members of the Knesset for a single seven-year term.