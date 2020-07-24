UrduPoint.com
Analysis Of Black Boxes Of Ukraine's Downed Plane Confirms 'Illegal Interference' - Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

The analysis of the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 that was downed near Tehran in January confirmed that the aircraft had been subjected to external influence before the crash, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The analysis of the black boxes of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 that was downed near Tehran in January confirmed that the aircraft had been subjected to external influence before the crash, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Friday.

France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) is currently engaged in the analysis of the black boxes. Yenin previously said that the flight data recorders of the Ukrainian plane had been successfully decoded, despite external damage.

"Grateful to all partners who helped bring this moment closer. Black boxes from #PS752 were read out and deciphered successfully. The transcript confirmed the fact of illegal interference with the plane. We are waiting for the Iranian side for the first round of talks next week," Yenin said on Twitter.

On January 8, a Kiev-bound aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport. All 176 passengers and crew members died. The Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of retaliation by the United States for Iran's attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq. Tehran launched the missile attacks after the US assassination of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The Iranian leadership has apologized to Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom whose citizens were on board the downed planed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Tehran to bring those behind the downing of the plane to justice and to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims.

