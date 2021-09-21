UrduPoint.com

ANALYSIS - Paris-Canberra Sub Deal Row Unlikely To Have Long-Term Effect On Australia's Ties With EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:30 PM

ANALYSIS - Paris-Canberra Sub Deal Row Unlikely to Have Long-Term Effect on Australia's Ties With EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Australia's move to choose a defense and security partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom over an arms deal with France will hardly affect its long-term relations with the EU, as Paris is alone in pressing to stop trade talks between Canberra and Brussels, experts told Sputnik.

Last week, Paris recalled its ambassador from Canberra and Washington, after Australia chose to quit a $66 billion submarine contract with France to instead obtain nuclear-powered submarines via a new trilateral partnership, dubbed AUKUS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's withdrawing from the contract as a "stab in the back." As France demands compensation from Australia, it exerts pressure on the EU to stop negotiating an expected trade deal with Canberra.

The situation around the submarine contract is not the first such example when one of the partners quit the deal, opting for a more beneficial agreement, Xavier Moreau, a French arms expert, told Sputnik, adding that international arms contracts are not "black-and-white clear-cut."

A similar incident took place between Qatar and France, the expert, who was once an executive at the state-owned Nexter weapons manufacturer, recalled. The Nexter group had proposed their armored infantry transporter VBCI to Qatar in association with the German Krauss-Maffei. But in December 2020, Qatar surprisingly abandons the contract for 490 armored combat vehicles worth 2 billion Euros ($2.3 million) with the French-German consortium and chooses instead the German Boxer vehicle.

"Companies work with each other across borders, so it is not only a game with 'national champions.' It is much more complicated," Moreau stressed.

The expert believes that no European country will accept to sacrifice its long-term future business opportunities with Australia to act in solidarity with France and support a moratorium on trade talks.

"The German support to France within the European Commission will be limited to a show of force in the present negotiations with Australia. The resumption of this trade relations round will simply be postponed," Moreau added.

He stressed that this moratorium would be "short-lived," adding that France is alone in taking a "last stand.

"

Commenting on France's stance on the situation, Emmanuel Dupuy, the head of the Paris-based Institute for Prospective and Security in Europe (IPSE), told Sputnik that Paris expressed very clearly that Australia is not a major economic partner for Europe. The expert, in particular, referred to a recent remark by French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune, who told Politico that given Canberra's move, a trade deal between Australia and the EU is "unthinkable."

"France will oppose the European trade agreement which is being negotiated with Australia. The conditions for a calm debate are not met and France will obtain a moratorium; 250 million euros ($293.4 million) offered in compensation for canceling the submarine contract by Australia is clearly insufficient. It is true that trade between Europe and Australia is weak, which makes a European agreement even more certain. It is true that countries which trade with the whole world like the Netherlands, Denmark or Sweden are not very happy about this, but Europe will come out with a unanimous position," Dupuy said.

The expert believes that the current row rather opens opportunities for the bloc, noting that a European strategy in the Indo-Pacific area becomes a necessity, as the EU can benefit from growing US-China tensions.

"The European geopolitical position, presented by ... (EU foreign policy chief) Josep Borrell is of course bothered by the Australian problem, but a European strategy in the Indo-Pacific area becomes a necessity, as countries in the region view with apprehension the growing tensions between America and China. America focuses on China and abandons confrontation with Russia; French and European autonomy can benefit from it," he said.

Though Borrell expressed regrets that the new defense partnership excluded European nations, Dupuy believes Europe will now have more freedom to negotiate separately with China and Iran.

"If America changes focus within NATO and abandons priority to the North Atlantic, in order to consider collective security focused on the Pacific ocean, Europeans will become aware of their fragility in Europe and will seek more dialogue with Moscow, which is at a standstill today," Dupuy concluded.

Related Topics

NATO World Australia Business Iran Moscow Europe China Washington France German Vehicles Vehicle Qatar Canberra Brussels Paris United Kingdom United States Sweden Netherlands Denmark December 2020 From Agreement Billion Million Boxer

Recent Stories

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler discusses energy sector growth with ..

Fujairah Ruler discusses energy sector growth with Vitol&#039;s CEO

23 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs100

Gold prices increase by Rs100

12 minutes ago
 Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

12 minutes ago
 Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

13 minutes ago
 Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indi ..

Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indian slavery

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.