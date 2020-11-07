ANALYSIS - Post-Election Future of US Not 'Civil War' but Continuing Gridlock Between Two Americas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The post-election tensions are unlikely to stir up full-blown civil strife in the United States, but will cement a divide between the two Americas, experts told Sputnik.

Even though polling sites closed on November 3, the counting of votes still continues in a handful of battleground states, due to a high number of mail-in ballots and numerous early votes amid the pandemic. As of Friday, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured 264 out of 270 electoral votes needed to win, compared to incumbent Donald Trump's 214 votes, according to the AP projections.

At a news conference on Thursday, president Trump, who accuses his opponents of election fraud and multiple irregularities, said that the 2020 presidential election could be decided by the Supreme Court, saying that a lot of litigation is expected.

"Analyzing the way things are going, I assume the Supreme Court will most likely have to intervene. The two contenders appear to be two characters from a reality show. Neither will admit their defeat. This fact is very worrying as the US is one of the most important nations in the globe. Most likely we are at the end of a historical cycle, at the end of the internal stability of the USA and also of the US hegemony in the world," Tiberio Graziani, the chairman of Vision & Global Trends, International Institute for Global Analyses, told Sputnik.

The expert is not ruling out that both camps may stage protests to challenge the results, but doubts that they will cause "irreversible damage," believing that "after an initial moment of confusion, the new president, whoever he is, will act as a peacemaker."

"A profound domestic political crisis is foreseeable. Indeed, we can say that the US political crisis has already begun to manifest itself in the 2015 2016 two-year period. The electoral confrontation between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump was actually a political clash in which two Americas were confronting. Now the level of this confrontation has risen dramatically, or so it seems," he explained.

According to Paul Poast, an assistant professor in the department of political science at the University of Chicago, Biden has "the clearest path to victory."

"This is based both on where the vote counts presently stand, and the number (and type) of ballots that remain to be counted. Specifically, many of the ballots being counted are mail-in ballots, which overwhelmingly favor Democrats. Trump's chances for victory hinge on having votes thrown out. This might be possible with votes that arrived after election day. But many of the ballots still being counted arrived before election day," Poast told Sputnik.

As for what will happen after the outcome is known, the expert is skeptical that the US would plunge into unrest.

"There could be some protests/unrest, but I don't envision anything widespread. The worst fears of unrest/violence on election day did not come to pass. While it is true that the country is polarized, this is also not new," the professor said.

The question is whether the president tries to unify or divide, he continued.

"The tone of Trump's presidency has been to play towards division, rather than unification. He'll likely continue to do this after the presidency -- perhaps through "Trump tv," Poast stated.

Michael C. Desch, professor of international relations at the University of Notre Dame, agrees that the United States is unlikely to see widespread social outburst, even though tensions will continue to rise high.

"The future of the US is not civil war but continuing gridlock, in my opinion," Desch told Sputnik.

Commenting on Trump's claims of victory made on Tuesday evening, Paul Frymer, professor of politics and director of the program in law and public affairs at Princeton University, noted that the electoral college system indeed makes it possible for a candidate to win without winning the overall popular vote, as it emphasizes specific states and regions at the expense of the popular vote.

At the moment, however, Biden is on a clear path to win, according to the expert.

"It looks like it will be President Biden. I would expect him to restore a lot of what existed before Trump, under the Obama Administration," Frymer told Sputnik.

As for the foreign policy, experts expect "a change in tone" should Biden take the White House.

"The major change in US foreign policy will be tone and presence. With tone, and let's be honest, Biden is not going to have ALL CAPS tweets in the middle of the night that send diplomatic and military officials scrambling. With respect to presence, Biden's administration will restock the State Department, ensuring that there is an active and competent American presence in the day-to-day dealings of diplomacy," Poast of the University of Chicago said.

When it comes to the policy on Russia and China, major changes are unlikely.

"While Trump himself desired a close and friendly relationship with Putin, the policies of the Trump administration have been quite hawkish towards Russia. I don't see those policies changing with Biden. With respect to China, officials in both Trump's administration and Biden's campaign have spoken of an Alliance/League of Democracies to balance China's growing military and economic aggressiveness," the professor stated.