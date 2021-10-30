ANALYSIS - Russia, China Reaction to US Cybersecurity Bureau Depends on How It Is Presented

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) ASHINGTON, October 29 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - The reaction of China and Russia to the United States launching a new cybersecurity bureau will depend on how it is presented ” if as a tool of deterrence, the two nations will regard it with skepticism, analysts told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, the State Department announced that it will establish a Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, with its main focus on international cybersecurity, led by an ambassador at large. The US will also appoint a special envoy for critical and emerging technology to spearhead a technology diplomacy agenda with American allies and partners.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the West's continued allegations of Russian interference in internal affairs and cyberattacks. Moscow denies all such accusations, stating that Western countries have not presented any evidence.

US President Joe Biden also warned that cyberattacks allegedly conducted by Russia are "going to end up in a war, a real shooting war with a major power." The American leader accused Russia of seeking to meddle in next year's midterm elections in the US.

CHINA, RUSSIA LIKELY TO CHOOSE WAIT AND SEE APPROACH

Following the US announcement, China and Russia - which are apparently the targets of this program - will probably take "a wait-and-see approach," Tony Robinson, a peace activist and the director of the middle East Treaty Organization, told Sputnik.

"The USA doesn't respect China and Russia as democratic countries and so it appears to be another attempt by Washington to drive a wedge between the most powerful countries on the planet. There is nothing new here as an anti-China and anti-Russia narrative is what the military-industrial complex requires in order to maintain control of the US government," he told Sputnik.

Whether this bureau will help Washington mend relations, or not, will depend very much on how much goodwill the US intends to offer to Russia and China, which, however, doesn't look hopeful, according to Robinson.

"Any action by the US government to engage in diplomacy in different spheres of security is to be welcomed, but we are still very far away from the US regaining it's reputation after years of pulling out of international treaties whenever it so decides," he said.

Robinson referred to the growing anti-Chinese sentiment in the US, which he says is being mimicked in the UK and Australia, among other places, as evinced by the new AUKUS alliance.

"Efforts are really being stoked up by these governments and repeated in the media in order to start a conflict over Taiwan," he explained.

US, RUSSIA VIEW CYBERSECURITY DIFFERENTLY

The importance of issues related to cybersecurity is rising not in the context of US-Russia, but the entire international community, Noah Mayhew, a research associate at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, told Sputnik.

"Especially considering that the United States and Russia view this issue fundamentally differently - the United States as cybersecurity and Russia as information security - a dedicated expert and diplomatic presence on this issue bodes well for future," he said.

According to Mayhew, the signal that Washington will send to Beijing and Moscow depends largely on how it is packaged.

"If it is packaged as a tool to deter and respond to cyberattacks against the United States, China and Russia may view the creation of the Bureau with some skepticism. If it is packaged as a medium through which the United States intends to more efficiently engender dialogue with other nations on issues related to new and emerging technologies, including reducing miscommunications, it would likely be seen as a positive development by China and Russia," he said.

Mayhew said that he suspects the new body to serve both functions, but in any case, this is the US step in the right direction.

"Ideally, the Bureau will provide a medium for more coordination within the United States government on cyber matters, which one would hope would have a positive impact on the United States' messaging in bilateral meetings with Russia, such as those taking place under the auspices of the Strategic Stability Dialogue," he said, adding that it would be wrong to speculate as to what will be the bureau's approach to US-Russia cyber relations at this time.

He noted that more coordination between countries, especially when it comes to cyberspace, is a good thing.

"In this regard, I would hope that the creation of the Bureau will improve coordination between not just the United States and its allies, but also between Russia and China," he concluded.

Clyde Prestowitz who served as a counselor to US Secretary of Commerce in the Reagan Administration, told Sputnik, that the Primary aim of the bureau is evident.

"The action is certainly aimed at interrupting and halting cyber attacks and these seem to come mostly from Russia and China. So, of course, the program will be aimed at them, but it will also be aimed at any others who are or want to be involved in such a destructive game," he explained.

He believes that whether this agency can mend relations with Russia or make them worse depends on Moscow. Yet, it is hard to predict how it will affect the ongoing cybersecurity and security talks between Washington and Moscow, according to the former official.

"The U.S. side is hoping that the Russian side might take this U.S. move seriously and quickly move to some satisfactory mutual agreement in the present talks. But whether the Russian side will be more cooperative or less is difficult to predict," he said.

The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the presidents themselves assessed as productive. The two leaders agreed back then to launch consultations on strategic stability, as well as adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.