ANALYSIS - Scholz as German Chancellor Would Likely Seek More Freedom From US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz if he does take over as German Chancellor would probably try to steer a more independent course from the United States, including completing Nord Stream 2, although he may be forced to maintain the status quo on many other major foreign policy issues, analysts told Sputnik.

According to official preliminary results from the nationwide vote, Scholz and his Social Democratic Party (SPD) emerged as the largest party with 206 seats in the Bundestag, the Federal parliament. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister Bavarian Party came second with 196 seats.

The Greens led by Annalena Baerbock came in third with 118 seats, enabling the SPD to hold an absolute majority with only them as coalition partners. However, Scholz was expected to seek the participation of the fourth place liberal, free market Free Democrats (FDP) with 92 seats as well, German commentators said.

Earlier on Monday, Scholz said that all the parties involved should undertake obligations in connection with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline launch, while Ukraine should remain a transit country.

"Judging from the campaign and post-victory statements by Olaf Scholz, he will try to steer a more independent course from Washington and complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project while maintaining Merkel's pledge to keep Ukraine in the gas loop," American University in Moscow President Edward Lozansky told Sputnik.

However, Lozansky cautioned, if during the government coalition negotiations Baerbock gets the foreign minister position that she demands, Scholz's life would be a lot more complicated.

"I am sure he understands this and will try to find another portfolio for her," Lozansky said.

Financial analyst, historian and former merchant banker Martin Hutchison recalled that the SPD had traditionally always favored the Nord Stream pipeline projects and therefore Scholz's victory would not have much effect on completing the second one.

Independent Institute Center for Peace & Liberty Director Ivan Eland said Scholz was likely to tilt away from Washington towards a more centered and European independent position.

"A center-left government will likely be slightly more favorable to Russia and slightly less favorable to the US than Christian Democratic unity coalition," Eland told Sputnik. "The Green Party may have some demands on the Nord Stream 2 project, but most of the Social Democrats and Free Democrats are probably alright with it. I think, however, it is almost a done deal."

MAJOR FOREIGN POLICY SHIFT UNLIKELY

Germany's next foreign minister will most likely come from the Free Democrats or the Greens, as these parties are currently projected to become the smaller partner in the future coalition government, Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, said on Monday.

University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner said nothing substantial will change with regard to either domestic or foreign policy. Above all, Germany would not dare to break ranks with Washington on major foreign policy issues, Brenner added.

"Germany will continue to follow an Atlanticist line on China, Iran, etc. - like all of the other American vassals. It will neither back Ukraine adventurism nor press them to live up to the Minsk II deal. (And) they will do nothing to soften the US hybrid war against Iran," Brenner told Sputnik.

Brenner predicted they will keep silent on the US hybrid war against Russia and the same on China despite potential economic costs and worries about an escalating confrontation.

Financial analyst and Trends Journal publisher Gerald Celente agreed that little of substance would change in Berlin policymaking, since Scholz's narrow margin of victory had reduced his room to maneuver.

"As we see it, considering that the 'centrists' won a narrow victory, the establishment is in full control," Celente said. "From the Nord Stream 2 project, to NATO, it will essentially be more of the same."

Hutchinson said Green influence in the new government might complicate Scholz's desire to maintain stable ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin. Hence, he added, relations between Berlin and Moscow could become "sticky."