ANALYSIS - Trump Felt Free to Fire Bolton After Russiagate, Mueller Probe Both Discredited

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) With Special Counsel Robert Mueller's credibility shredded by his testimony on the Trump-Russia collusion probe before Congress, President Donald Trump did not need National Security Adviser John Bolton for political cover with neoconservatives anymore, analysts told Sputnik.

Trump pushed Bolton to resign on Monday night and announced his resignation the next day, after which he scathingly criticized Bolton's record in the job to reporters.

Political commentator Professor John Walsh said that although Bolton enraged Trump repeatedly with his advice, the president put up with him because the neocons among his critics stayed quiet as long as Bolton appeared to be running US security policy.

"With the Mueller report in the offing, Bolton was needed for protection. [But] with Russiagate rotting in its grave, there is no need for him," Walsh said.

Bolton had always been a fanatical supporter of Israel and was opposed to all negotiations with Iran, Walsh recalled. Therefore, Trump's recent indications that he was prepared to talk to Tehran offered hope of a new direction in US policy, he said.

"Trump's willingness to talk with [Iranian Supreme Leader Ali] Khameini means a break with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu: Also great news," Walsh said.

University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner agreed that Trump had repeatedly clashed with Bolton and that these personal differences had remorselessly taken their toll.

The differences leading up to Bolton being dropped were "probably more personality than substance," Brenner said.

However, where Bolton had always focused on confrontation with and conflict with nations around the world, Trump behind his blustering rhetoric had often shown himself prepared to negotiate and reduce tensions, Brenner pointed out.

"Trump is schizophrenic: he is naturally bellicose and coverts the image of a tough guy, but he also desperately wants a Nobel prize (see North Korea). Bolton serves the former, undercuts the latter," Brenner said.

However, US global policies would not be less hawkish at all in general, Brenner emphasized. Therefore the pace of US negotiations with Iran would not accelerate, he added.

Brenner characterized such development as very unlikely.

"Tehran won't play Trump's game. [For Iran] nothing changes. Nobody in Washington is ready to deal honestly with Iran," he said.

Trump had suffered from Bolton deliberately working to sabotage two of his most coveted diplomatic initiatives with Afghanistan and North Korea, Brenner recalled.

"Did Bolton play a role in derailing negotiations with the Taliban? Definitely 'yes.' - but less critical than his undermining the Hanoi summit with Kim [Jung-Un]," he said.

Trump also appeared to hold Bolton responsible for the ultimate failure of the US talks with the Taliban, Brenner observed.

"Trump knew little of what was going on in Qatar... [But he] probably blames Bolton for derailing the talks," Brenner said.

However, even Bolton's departure would not improve prospects for renewed US-Russia negotiations, Brenner advised.

"No - problem is that every Trump move in that direction looks costly in next year's election, which trumps everything," he said.

The US government would continue with its efforts to topple the government of Venezuela that Bolton had strongly supported, Brenner predicted.

"Yes - but [Washington] used up its most lethal ammunition," he said.

Whoever succeeded Bolton as national security adviser would still face the problem of keeping Trump focused on balanced and consistent policies of any kind, Brenner cautioned.

"Guesswork: Could be anyone - but don't expect a strong presence that could control Trump or resolve his contradictions," Brenner said.

Trump revealed in comments this week that he had disagreed strongly with Bolton's positions and policy recommendations on Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea and Iran, and was highly critical of Bolton's record as National Security Adviser.