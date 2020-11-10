ANALYSIS - Trump Has Few Chances of Winning Litigation Over Election Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump is unlikely to win litigation over vote counting in several key states in order to contest Joe Biden's projected victory in the presidential race as seemingly no widespread fraud has been committed in the election, experts told Sputnik.

Biden, a Democratic nominee, claimed victory in the US presidential election on Saturday, even as vote counting continued in some holdout states. Trump, a Republican, vowed to keep up the legal fight against mail-in ballots he considers to be fraudulent. But a number of world leaders and politicians have already congratulated Biden over victory, while all major US media have declared him the winner.

The sitting US president now plans to hold a series of campaign-style rallies in an effort to continue the struggle for vote recounts and also intends to announce the creation of special vote recount teams in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to media reports.

LACK OF SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE TO CLAIM FRAUD

Despite Trump's claims that the vote counting was fraudulent, no evidence has been presented so far to support these allegations, Matthew Lebo, professor with University of Western Ontario's department of political science, told Sputnik.

"The chances of President Trump winning the election through the courts is probably very close to zero. Trump would need to flip the results in multiple states and, although the races in many are close, they are outside the range where recounts and a few disqualified ballots could make him the winner. While the president has talked and tweeted a lot about fraud, there has been no evidence presented to the public of it, and certainly not widespread fraud that could have won the election for Biden," Lebo told Sputnik.

Even if some cases of fraud would be confirmed in the future, they will unlikely be enough to overturn the election results, according to political commentator Bill Boerum.

"No chance to win the case in any of the states being litigated. According to the Trump camp, there are many cases of fraud. The evidence has yet to be seen. Even if there is evidence, it must be shown to be significant enough to change the outcome in any given state.

I do not believe that can be demonstrated in terms of the count. There are other issues being litigated, for example no access to observing the count. These other technical and procedural issues will not alter the count," Boerum told Sputnik.

As President Trump has gained a lot of criticism over his decision to withdraw from major international accords such as the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, Biden is expected to reverse these decisions once he assumes office. But the Democratic candidate would have to resort to executive orders if the Senate remains controlled by the Republicans after a January runoff in the state of Georgia, the experts noted.

"If the Senate stays with the Republicans, President Biden would have to accomplish a lot by executive order and with small bills that compromise with the other party. But just by executive order, expect Biden to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization, and reverse a great many of Trump's policies immediately. He should also prove to be a steadier and more trusted leader on the world stage," Lebo said.

However, US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is likely to remain the same under Biden, who has said that he would not reverse Trump's decision on relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to Boerum.

"Biden will try to issue 'Executive Orders' to reverse and what Trump did in reversing [former President Barack] Obama policies or make changes Trump could not get through Congress. The US Senate is supposed to enact and approve treaties. The Paris climate accords and the Iran nuclear deal were not treaties. I believe Biden will put the U.S. back into those and similar arrangements. I don't think Biden will alter anything in the middle East. Especially as to Israel. American Jews are an important constituency. My guess is Biden will leave those policies alone, but I don't think [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will get anything more," the political commentator noted.

In general, Biden's government would have to be much more liberal and progressive than of Obama, especially on health care, if it wants to deliver to its electoral base, Boerum concluded.