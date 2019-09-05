WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The new alleged withdrawal agreement struck between the United States and Taliban provides yet another example of President Donald Trump caving to the US military establishment.

Under an agreement reached with the Taliban in talks in Doha, the United States would reportedly withdraw around 5,000 of 14,000 troops from five bases in Afghanistan within five months.

The new agreement would leave around 8,000 regular US troops in Afghanistan as well as an undefined number of contractors or mercenaries serving US companies in the conflict. The Taliban had previously demanded that all foreign forces leave Afghan soil in exchange for counterterrorism assurances.

"This is a pathetic and transparent capitulation by Trump to the Deep State," political commentator and Professor John Walsh told Sputnik. "Many people voted for Trump in 2016 because he promised to end the US involvement in the greater middle East. This withdrawal is a cosmetic move whereby Trump breaks that promise - and tries to make it appear that he has kept it."

Walsh observed that the number of US troops in Afghanistan is roughly what it was when Trump walked into the Oval Office in 2017. No substantial withdrawal from Afghanistan, Syria or anywhere else has occurred, he added.

Part of the reason for continuing the wars is that Trump is in thrall to Israel perhaps even more deeply than any previous US president, Walsh argued.

"The best that one can say is that unlike Obama, Trump has given us no additional wars. But that is an extremely low bar - a bar that is buried in dirt, blood-soaked dirt. No voter who wished for peace should give Trump a vote or an iota of support," he said.

The issue of withdrawing from wars and risks of wars around the world should be the central one of the upcoming US presidential campaign, Walsh insisted.

"Nor should lovers of peace give a vote to any candidate that does not show by word and deed that they are going to get the US out of the Middle East and North Africa - and end the New Cold War with Russia and China," he said.

According to the New York Times, White House advisers have recommended expanding the CIA's presence in Afghanistan to offset any forces that might be withdrawn.

Historian and political commentator Dan Lazare agreed that the new Trump peace plan lacked substance. He warned it could even make the Afghan conflict worse rather than ending it.

"The only thing worse than maintaining current troop levels are winding them down and sending in the CIA instead," Lazare told Sputnik. "This is what paved the way for the Taliban takeover in the first place back."

The CIA had a clear record of backing the most brutal, bloodstained and incompetent tyrants in Afghanistan, Lazare recalled.

"US-backed warlords such as the notorious Gulbuddin Hekmatyar were so brutal and corrupt that they made anyone else seem good by comparison, including black-turbaned fundamentalist sponsored by the Pakistani intelligence service, the ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence]," he said.

The CIA had supported such cruel and hated rulers across Afghanistan that even the Taliban looked attractive when compare to them, Lazare explained.

"When your choice is between the terrible and the truly god-awful, you've got to go with the former. That's what Americans would do, and it's what Afghans did in 1996," he said.

The result, Lazare warned, will be more chaos and more power in the hands of the Taliban and even more extreme forces such as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"Afghanistan is a Hobson's choice no matter where you look. The country is vast - nearly the size of France - and so primitive, remote, and mountainous that it would take hundreds of thousands of troops to impose the roughest sort of peace. Yet the US is not remotely up to the task," he said.

Lazare predicted that the US military will likely be stuck in Afghanistan forever, barring some catastrophe.

"The US will never pull out until the government collapses - the government in Washington, that is, not Kabul... They don't call Afghanistan the graveyard of empires for nothing," he concluded.

So far, no reports on the agreement believed to have been reached in Doha has contained any details as to how long the remaining US force of around 8,500 regular troops will remain in Afghanistan. The agreement also did not mention anything about a ceasefire.