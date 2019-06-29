ANALYSIS - US Imperialist Policies Doom Any Trump-Putin Efforts to Boost Trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US imperialism and hysteria over alleged Russia meddling have doomed chances for improved economic ties between Moscow and Washington despite the best intentions of President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, analysts told Sputnik

Earlier on Friday, Putin and Trump met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan where they discussed a range of issues including arms control and trade. The Kremlin said the two leaders agreed to explore factors that were preventing US-Russian trade relations from growing.

Historian and political analyst Todd Pierce, a retired US Army officer expressed his skepticism on Friday that any amelioration of such problems was possible because of the deep-rooted political dynamics within the United States.

"I don't believe it is possible to improve economic ties between the two countries. Not because of Russia, but because of the US," Pierce told Sputnik on Friday. "Nothing genuinely substantive and positive will come out of these discussions."

Trump, however, had shown that despite a surface-level friendship with Putin, he is really not much different than most in Washington.

"Trump is a US Imperialist through and through, as is virtually all of our political class, and policy analysis must have that as a starting point," he said.

Trump and his relations with Russia must be seen as duplicitous on the US president's part as he was expanding the nuclear forces of the United States, Pierce emphasized.

Pierce argued that the US president will not diminish US nuclear forces in any manner because he believes in "diplomacy by violence."

Trump has not stopped US sanctions either, he added.

US sanctions imposed on Russia had to be seen as an "act of war," identical to blockades, but primarily enforced digitally through banking systems, Pierce observed.

Trump during his meeting with Putin was pressed by the media on whether he would raise the issue of election meddling with Putin. The US president mockingly admonished Putin not to interfere in US elections.

Former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong said it did not even matter that a two-year investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller proved that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Enemies of both Trump and of improved relations between Moscow and Washington continued to hurl other lies associated with those false charges.

"Mueller's report has killed the collusion charge but the other half of the lie, Russian interference, remains," he said.

The prejudices and emotional hysteria associated with those false charges would remain potent forces unless and until effective legal action was taken to expose and discredit once and for all, the people who had made them, Armstrong insisted.

Armstrong warned that the false charge that Trump was Putin's "stooge" will block genuinely improved relations between the superpowers.

"So, until - if - that happens, I can't expect much except minor improvements. Which are better than nothing but a good deal short of what is necessary," he concluded.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov after the talks on Friday said the discussions between the two leaders were substantial, constructive and positive. Putin's talks with the US president focused on China, Syria, strategic stability and disarmament, according to Peskov.