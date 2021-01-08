ANALYSIS - US Power-Transition Procedures Need Improvement But Only Cosmetic Changes Likely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Constitution of the United States urgently needs reform to enable effective transfers of power, bipartisan cooperation and real progress to be achieved, but real change is almost impossible, analysts told Sputnik.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The move came after Trump refused to concede over allegations of election fraud, which have yet to be proven, and called on supporters to keep fighting to reverse the results.

The protesters attacked Capitol police with metal pipes, chemical irritants, and other weapons, and damaged property before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage. The attack, which came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results, marked the most significant breach of US capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

On Thursday, Trump in a video message said he was outraged by the violence at the US Capitol and was focused on ensuring a smooth transition of power to a new administration on January 20.

Constitutional historian Dan Lazare, author of "The Frozen Republic," said the dramatic events showed how broken the venerable more than 230-year-old political process was. Yet changing it was in practice impossible.

"The US system is badly broken, as [Wednesday's] events demonstrate beyond the slightest doubt," Lazare said. "Yes, power-transition procedures can, and should be, improved. But the Constitution places it out of reach."

The legal reason for the deadlock is the amending clause set forth in Article V, which requires a two-thirds majority in each house plus approval by three-fourths of the states for the Constitution to be altered in the slightest, Lazare pointed out.

"This means that just thirteen states representing as little as 4.4 percent of the population possess unchallengeable veto power. Since any such barrier is effectively insurmountable, the system is frozen and nothing can be done short of a few cosmetic changes here and there," he said.

As a result, the United States finds itself in a position that is historically unique and locked into unending stasis, incapable of political evolution, Lazare warned.

"Essentially, 'we the people' entered into a social contract with themselves in 1787-88, one that is now impossible to escape. Indeed, it's doubly impossible because the minorities required for a veto under the three-fourths rule have fallen by better than 50 percent since the republic's inception," he said.

As a result, the US political system is growing more rigid and change-averse rather than less making a violent breakdown eventually inevitable, Lazare stated.

"In effect, the United States is doomed to follow the same course as the French monarchy, the Russian empire, and other such entities, which is to grow ever more frozen until the structure shatters like glass. That's the long and the short of it," he said.

Up to now, the arcane and obsolete Constitution had staggered along because both parties in the political elite had agreed to cooperate on the most essential procedures. But now, outgoing President Donald Trump had broken that fragile compromise, California State University Emeritus Professor of Politics Beau Grosscup explained.

"The process now is in essence 'an agreement among gentlemen' to corporate, share information, work for the common good assuming political will by all parties. [However] both coming in and going out, Trump people have been an outlier of non-cooperation," he said.

Establishment Republican and Democratic political leaders were now likely to join together to try and condemn and scapegoat Trump for the escalating crisis, Grosscup noted.

"I expect the blame to be put on him and his people's lack of political will and only tinkering with the process - [with] obligatory cooperation on 'national security' - if anything," he said.

However, the new Senate was unlikely to be able to gather the two-thirds majority needed to impeach Trump if the House of Representatives once again passed impeachment articles against him, Grosscup cautioned.

Impeachment "could be rushed through, but not enough political will to do so. Trump still has sycophants in the Senate," he said.

Lazare agreed that a new impeachment process could be launched against Trump but was unlikely to succeed.

"Impeachment is theoretically possible since only a majority vote would be required in the House. But I doubt it would reach the two-thirds threshold required for conviction in the Senate," he said.

Grosscup also recommended that the people who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday should be prosecuted. But he noted that the political impact of such measures would be minimal unless Trump was held directly accountable too.

"As for prosecuting the people who broke into the Capitol, yes, by all means, go for it. But it will be meaningless unless the instigator-in-chief is held to account," he said.

The rioters could now be charged with trespassing, destruction of government property for sure, resisting arrest and insurrection, but direct political charges would be avoided, Grosscup predicted.

"The government is very good at coming up with charges depending on the politics of the offenders. Given the right-wing politics here, terrorism is clearly off the table," he said.