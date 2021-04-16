UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANALYSIS - US-Russia Summit Needed To Defuse Tensions Despite Fresh Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

ANALYSIS - US-Russia Summit Needed to Defuse Tensions Despite Fresh Sanctions

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, would help the two powers deescalate tensions, despite the proposal looking counter-intuitive in light of the new sanctions on Russia, experts told Sputnik.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it would expel 10 Russian diplomats and impose sanctions on dozens of Russian nationals and companies. It also moved to raise Russia's borrowing costs by barring US entities from buying bonds directly from Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the response was "inevitable."

The sanctions came shortly after Biden proposed a summit during a phone call with Putin late on Tuesday. The Kremlin said hours later that it would study the idea.

Sven Biscop, a professor of international relations at Gent University in Belgium, told Sputnik that Biden's two-pronged approach showed the ability of world powers to compartmentalize their issues in order to make progress at least some things.

"It is the right mechanism to prevent a full disagreement on everything... A summit is indeed needed at this time and it is the right level, to see what is the position of each side and how to de-escalate from the tension that has appeared in the last few weeks," he said.

Biscop predicted that Putin would likely accept the invitation to meet with Biden in a neutral setting in order to take the edge off "nervousness" in US-Russia ties and set the stage for talks on a long list of issues that need to be discussed.

"This summit would be excellent to start a long process of discussing the issues on the table, from nuclear disarmament or the Iran nuclear deal to counter-terrorism... One cannot turn these negotiations on or off with a switch," he said.

Pierre Henrot, a security consultant in Brussels, echoed Biscop's sentiment that a US-Russia summit was needed to defuse tensions and deal with other issues, even though Russia is obviously going to announce an expulsion of US diplomats in a classic tit-for-tat move.

"A summit at presidential level is much needed to defuse the tensions that appeared lately," he said.

Henrot too pointed out a new diplomatic trend that allows countries to put issues in different boxes and treat them separately. A case in point is Russia's closeness with all parties to the Iran nuclear deal, which could help the US find a common ground with Iran and get the nuclear agreement back on track.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia Nuclear Gent Brussels Progress Vladimir Putin Belgium All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

56 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

56 minutes ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

56 minutes ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

1 hour ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

1 hour ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.