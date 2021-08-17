ANALYSIS - US Should Have Made Afghanistan Pullout Slower to Avoid Current Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) ASHINGTON, August 16 (Sputnik), Ekaterina Chukaeva - The United States should have made the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan longer to avoid the current collapse in the conflict-ravaged nation, experts told Sputnik, adding that the locals will never forget how the American administration abandoned ordinary Afghans.

US President Joe Biden made the historic announcement in April this year. After twenty years of bloodshed, Biden ultimately decided to terminate the seemingly endless war in the Islamic republic. The American leader vowed to complete the withdrawal of troops by a date redolent with meaning for Americans - the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which sparked the infamous War on Terror announced by erstwhile President George W. Bush. As the US troops began to leave the nation, the violence started to spike which ultimately resulted in the fall of Kabul.

After overrunning major cities and provinces in the past weeks, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on Sunday to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

"The Biden administration should have announced a longer withdrawal time in April. The administration wanted to withdraw by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the attack on the Pentagon, New York City and so they applied their own deadlines - they should have consulted with the Afghan government and withdrew more slowly," Erika Simpson, Associate Professor of International politics at Western University and President of the Canadian Peace Research Association, told Sputnik.

She believes that the Ghani presidency is also at fault in the current circumstances.

"The [Afghan] President was withdrawn, isolated and not in communication with the people of Afghanistan and the Afghan National Defence Force including the different sectors of the military, which was not trained well enough to take on the Taliban," Simpson said.

She believes that it is highly unlikely that the US and NATO countries will send their troops and equipment into Afghanistan again since America has its own problems and issues to spend its money on, like battling the COVID-19 crisis. This time, the Taliban group should show that it is capable of power-sharing and ruling the country, she said.

"Hopefully the Taliban will understand that if they treat women badly as before, Afghanistan will become a pariah state that Pakistan and Iran and other countries never want to associate with. The Taliban may hopefully learn to conduct themselves properly but the evidence of the last few weeks is that their promises are easily broken. They promised not to attack civilians and they did. They promised not to allow al-Qaeda [a terrorist group, banned in Russia] a safe haven in Afghanistan - and they allowed them in to fight with them. And the Taliban promised to negotiate but they abandoned those promises and attacked all the provincial capitals," she said.

According to Simpson, neither side in the Afghanistan conflict can be trusted.

"The Taliban cannot be trusted. Nor can the Ghani government. Nor can a potential government led by Karzai (former President) or [the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation in Afghanistan] Abdullah Abdullah (waiting in the wings). The entire situation is a bloodpath reminiscent of Vietnam and Saigon in the 1970s," she concluded.

BIDEN'S LEGACY TO NEVER BE FORGOTTEN

The legacy of the current US administration will never be forgotten, Bilquees Daud, a senior research associate at the O.P Jindal Global University, told Sputnik.

"The way he abandoned the people of Afghanistan overnight is cruel. However, he [Biden] will never take the blame, he already mentions that 'Afghans should protect their soil if they can not how can we do it'. The bitter reality is that it is an Afghan war, it is a proxy and imposed war on Afghans. Taliban have been created by Pakistan through direct support of Americans why Afghans should die for their bad strategies," she said.

According to Daud, the violence could be avoided if the US and international community put a power-sharing government in place and made sure there is a peaceful transition of power.

"However, no one knows why Ghani has left the country. He escaped or was forced to leave? An ordinary Afghan whose life is affected by these strategies has the right to know. It is already the repeat of the early 1990s. International community never learns from their mistakes," she said.

BEGINNING OF END OF US INFLUENCE

Meanwhile, Alam Saleh, lecturer in Iranian Studies at the Australian National University, believes that the US leaving Afghanistan may symbolize the start of the end of the American influence in the region.

"They could not defeat primitive forces such as Taliban for nearly two decades... It now has zero influence in the region. It will be beginning of the end of the US influence in the middle East and in South Asia. The US has been defeated now not only in Afghanistan but in Iraq, Syria and probably Yemen," he told Sputnik.

The current violence and Taliban advances could have been avoided, the expert argues.

"The US should take responsibility to protect the Afghan people. The US was obliged to protect the Afghan people, not only to seek its own interest but also the collective interests, which are the Afghan people and regional stability. This is from the ethical point of view," he explained.

From the geopolitical point of view, the US leaving Afghanistan in the hands of China, Russia and Iran will change the geopolitics of the region and as a result, it can also be viewed as a defeat not only for Afghanistan who will be suffering under the Taliban control but also a geopolitical defeat for the US and its western allies, Saleh said.

"What is going on reminds us of what happened in Vietnam. We know the historical defeat of the United States after nearly 2 decades and spending [billions] of Dollars, many hundreds of American casualties, and hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians killed. The result is almost nothing or zero," he concluded.