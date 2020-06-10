(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The United States will be unwilling to make serious progress on extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) unless China is involved in any future talks, experts told Sputnik ahead of planned arms control consultations between Russian and US officials later in the month.

US President Donald Trump's administration made headlines in late May after the president announced that the United States will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, a crucial tool in ensuring arms control. The treaty, which was signed in 1992 and entered into force 10 years later, allows the 34 countries that ratified the agreement to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.

Concerns have also been raised over the future of the New START agreement, a bilateral deal signed between Moscow and Washington that calls for a reduction in the number of strategic nuclear weapons held by both parties. The agreement is set to expire in 2021, and progress on extending the deal has been slow.

The question of China's participation in the New START deal has been of vital importance to the US over recent months. According to Miles Pomper, a senior fellow at the Washington DC office of the Middlebury Institute's James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Washington's desire to sign a new agreement may rest on Beijing's decision to join the deal.

"I think it is unlikely [progress between US and Russia on arms control] given that the US is tying progress on extending START to having Russia commit to bringing China into arms control negotiations," Pomper told Sputnik.

Leading Russian and US officials are scheduled to meet in the Austrian capital of Vienna on June 22 for talks on arms control and strategic stability. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday that Moscow had no indication of Beijing's willingness to take part in these talks, despite pressure from Washington.

During a video conference at the Council on Foreign Relations later in the day, Ryabkov stated that Russian officials have, on multiple occasions, heard from their Chinese counterparts that Beijing feels that the negotiations should remain bilateral.

China's decision not to participate in arms control negotiations may allow the US to abandon the deal entirely, John Carlson, a member of the Asia-Pacific Leadership Network for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, told Sputnik.

"It's hard to tell. The ball is in the US court. If the US doesn't get anything from China, that's a convenient excuse to walk away. Hopefully, the US will realize that letting New START lapse is not in its interest," Carlson remarked.

On Tuesday evening, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea announced on Twitter that Beijing had rejected Washington's invitation to attend the upcoming talks in Vienna. Billingslea stated that China should reconsider this decision, adding that a seat at the negotiating table in the Austrian capital will be left vacant.

Washington's desire to include Beijing in any future arms control deals has been widely seen to be a major contributing factor to the slow pace of the New START negotiations.

At this stage, if officials from Moscow and Washington can meet in Vienna on June 22, this would constitute a serious step forward, even without China's participation, Dr. Thomas E. Shea, an adjunct senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, told Sputnik.

"If the two sides meet, that would be some progress ... If the two sides might issue some sort of joint communique regarding the scope and timing for future talks, especially on how to engage China, then the June 2020 talks would be very productive, whether or not China agrees," Shea remarked.

The international community will have a vested interest in the June 22 talks, with many hoping that Moscow and Washington can buy more time to conclude a more comprehensive arms control agreement, Gotz Neuneck, deputy director of the University of Hamburg's Institute of Peace Research and Security, told Sputnik.

"It is hoped by many countries, experts, and civil society that the envoys can agree to extend New START to buy more time for negotiating a follow-on New START agreement to preserve the limits on strategic weapon systems, the sophisticated verification system, and unrestricted new weapons," Neuneck said.

However, the Trump administration's concerns over New START are not limited to the matter of China's participation, Joshua Pollack, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California, told Sputnik.

"The administration has identified what it considers to be two fatal flaws in New START: that it does not include China, and that it does not include Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons. Either issue alone would be sufficient to prevent progress. Having two such objections will be helpful just in case there is a surprise concession on one of them," Pollack said.

This opinion was shared by Nikolai Sokov, a senior fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation, who told Sputnik that progress will be unlikely as Washington will demand terms that will be completely unacceptable to Moscow.

"Progress is unlikely, at least at the first meeting. The US has publicly announced a position that will not be acceptable to Russia because it apparently misses elements that Moscow believes essential in any future agreement, including missile defense and long-range conventional weapons; US demands to close ongoing research and development programs (as well as one that has been completed, the maneuvering hypersonic warhead Avangard) will not be acceptable either," the researcher remarked.

Ryabkov on Tuesday stated that the Russian government is looking forward to the resumption of negotiations. However, it remains to be seen if both sides can overcome their differences and put pen to paper to extend a crucial piece of the global arms control infrastructure.

TRUMP'S WILLINGNESS TO SIGN DEAL

The Open Skies Treaty became the third major arms control agreement that Trump has withdrawn from during his presidency. In 2018, the president took the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and one year later, Washington suspended its compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

With this track record, Joshua Pollack stated that any progress on extending the New START agreement, and the participation of the United States in a renegotiated Open Skies Treaty, seems unlikely.

"I don't expect much progress on arms control as long as the Trump administration is in office. The administration is unlikely to reconsider its position on Open Skies. An extension of New START is about as much as can be hoped for, but even that is unlikely," Pollack remarked.

Vienna-based researcher Nikolai Sokov shared this opinion, stating that any progress on New START will be unlikely until after the US presidential election in November.

"Serious negotiations are not likely - not possible even - until November," Sokov remarked.

Any previous plans made by Russia and the United States to make progress on arms control negotiations have been severely impacted by the global coronavirus disease pandemic. The epidemiological crisis is expected to linger until the start of 2021 when the first vaccines are expected to enter widespread use.

According to Gotz Neuneck, combating the ongoing health crisis should be at the top of the international agenda.

"The agenda of concerns of both sides are complex and broad: deep-rooted mistrust, new technologies and the sprawling costs of a new arms race in times for which much money is better needed to fight a real enemy of humankind: viruses and climate change, not nuclear weapons," Neuneck stated.

Then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START Treaty alongside his US counterpart Barack Obama in the Czech capital of Prague in 2011. Ten years later, global attention will turn to the Austrian capital for crucial talks that will reveal whether an agreement can be reached before the current deal expires in February.