Analysts see CPO prices to rise in near term as stockpile drops in Malaysia

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Analysts have foreseen crude palm oil (CPO) price to rise in the near term as stockpile in Malaysia is likely to drop
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Analysts have foreseen crude palm oil (CPO) price to rise in the near term as stockpile in Malaysia is likely to drop.
Maybank Investment Bank said in a note on Wednesday that it posited that palm oil stockpile in Malaysia is expected to dip below 2 million tons by end-February, and it reiterated its view that CPO prices may briefly go above 4,200 ringgit (878 U.S. dollars) per ton in February/March.
It is noted that January stockpile declined seasonally to 2.
02 million tons, and came in below street's estimates of 2.09 million tons. The lower stockpile was due to resilient January exports of 1.35 million tons while production continues its seasonal decline to 1.4 million tons.
Having said that, the research house opined that CPO prices should trend lower by mid-2024 due to availability of new South American harvests, and anticipation of CPO output recovery in the second half of 2024.
