Anand Announces Launch Of Canada's New National Defense Indigenous Reconciliation Program

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Canada will launch a new National Defense Indigenous Reconciliation Program (IRP) aiming at bolstering and fund dialogue opportunities with indigenous communities, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of the new National Defense, Indigenous Reconciliation Program that will help to build, bolster and broaden relationships with indigenous peoples, across Canada," Anand said at the Canadian Association of Defense and Security Industries.

The IRP will be funded at the scale of up to C$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) per year for the next four years and the financing will go to projects that incorporate indigenous expertise and traditional knowledge across the country, Anand said.

The Defense Ministry issued a statement saying the new IRP is part of the Canadian military's commitment to ensure that the First Nations, Inuit and Metis People participate in addressing Canada's defense issues in line with the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The statement said indigenous governments and organizations as well as tribal councils, self-government entities and local, regional and national representative organizations would be eligible to receive funding.

The program is currently taking oral application in English and French and allows for written applications in Canada's official and indigenous languages, the statement added.

