Anarchists Clash With Police In Rome, Milan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 05:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Italian anarchists have staged protests in Milan and Rome that resulted in clashes with police, Italian media report.

About 200 protesters gathered in front of the Opera prison in Milan on Saturday to demand the release of anarchist Alfredo Cospito, who has been on a hunger strike for months, the Italian Rai news 24 tv channel said.

After the protesters threw rocks and smoke grenades at the prison they were rebuffed by law enforcement.

Another unauthorized demonstration was held in Rome on Saturday. Italian police said about 800 people gathered in the capital city and attempted to construct barricades in order to block one of the major roads. The protest ended in clashes with police. At least two protesters were injured.

According to Rai News 24 TV, three people were detained.

