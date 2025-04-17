Open Menu

Ancelotti Exposed As Real Madrid Struggle To Accommodate Mbappe

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid was envisioned to expand their Champions League domination, but he was muzzled by Arsenal as Los Blancos crashed out in the quarter-finals, leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti on the brink.

The holders find themselves picking up the pieces after Arsenal surgically dispatched them with a 5-1 aggregate triumph on Wednesday and now it is Ancelotti who needs a miracle comeback to survive in his post.

The Gunners reached the final four with a 2-1 away win and will face Mbappe's former side Paris Saint-Germain, soaring without the French superstar, who left in search of European silverware with the record 15-time winners.

Mbappe limped off with an ankle injury in the final stages against Arsenal, leaving Madrid's 'remontada' ambitions in tatters and his coach under the microscope.

The Italian's team is deeply flawed this season, a far more fragile outfit than the side which powered to a Champions League and La Liga double last season.

To put the defeat into context, this will be the just the third time in 12 seasons that Madrid have failed to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Mbappe's arrival, despite his strong form in 2025 and 33 goals across all competitions, is one of the main factors in Madrid's downturn, with Ancelotti unable to accommodate him and Vinicius Junior together without destabilising the team.

It is clear Ancelotti has not found the right strategy to use them, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes together in the biggest matches.

"We have to make more collective moves rather than individual ones," noted goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the elimination, with Madrid reliant on star power rather than consistently outplaying opponents.

Ancelotti has deployed Mbappe in a centre-forward role but he drifts frequently, and in the past has preferred to play off the left flank -- Vinicius' preferred spot.

Last season Bellingham and Joselu Mato both operated through the middle at times, and although the former is naturally a midfielder, the Englishman's physicality and presence was a huge boon for Madrid.

Against Arsenal and in the absence of any better ideas to break down Mikel Arteta's rock-solid defence, Madrid slung balls into the box in search of a target man like Joselu, who left last summer for a Qatar.

"We put in a lot of crosses but this year we don't have a Joselu, a born centre-forward up there," observed Courtois.

