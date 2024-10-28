Ancestry fuels 'special relationship' with US in northeast England

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) "Welcome to the Original Washington," road signs proclaim as drivers enter the ancestral hometown of George Washington's family, near Sunderland in northeast England.

Although the Founding Father never set foot there -- his great-grandfather emigrated to North America in 1656 -- he is omnipresent, with a school, hotel and golf course named in his honour.

His family's coat of arms -- the basis for Washington DC's flag, and some say the American flag -- is still just about visible on a nearby 15th century castle.

One of several places in England that promotes its links to the first United States president, this less-visited corner of the country has long drawn curious Americans.

If the so-called special relationship between Britain and the US still endures 78 years after then prime minister Winston Churchill coined the phrase, it is in part due to places like Washington.

Historical ties trump day-to-day political relations in this picturesque town, which holds annual July 4 Independence Day celebrations.

"There is that intertwining of history that's really important and makes this funny and complex relationship," Patrick Andelic, a lecturer in American history at nearby Northumbria University, told AFP.

- 'Powerful' -

A sceptic that the "special relationship" exists on a policy level given the power imbalance between the two countries, Andelic says if there is "any kind of special distinctive relationship... it is in wider (cultural) interchange".

Old Hall, where generations of the prosperous Washington family lived from the late 12th century, has been welcoming visitors since the 1950s, with an upstairs room dedicated to highlighting the ancestral links to George.

A family tree on the wall traces the 18 generations from Old Hall's first owner, William, through to George, who was born in what is now the US state of Virginia in 1732.

"In this house lived the English family which gave birth to the father of a nation," a stiffly-accented British narrator recounts in a video display.

The film includes historical tv news coverage of a 1977 visit by US president Jimmy Carter.

He and prime minister James Callaghan planted two trees on the village green, which now dwarf the Washington Arms pub that sits in their shadows.

As Americans pick their latest president, current transatlantic political ties appear less wholesome -- and potentially set for strains.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump's campaign filed a US election watchdog complaint against the Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party, accusing it of "interference" over its volunteers helping his Democratic rivals.

If Trump prevails on November 5, the US-UK diplomatic relationship risks "degenerating", according to Andelic.

"If he's the president then that is going to be a problem," he said.

"What he really expects from allies or partners is either undiluted flattery or cringing obedience.

"And the political position of Keir Starmer as prime minister is such that he won't be able to give that to Trump."

- 'Intimate' -

Others argue that overly focusing on the chemistry between leaders can be distracting.

"I don't think the relationship is teetering on the brink," London School of Economics professor Alexander Evans, a former British diplomat, told AFP.

"This is a very intimate and long-standing relationship. It's a very unusual relationship.

"That doesn't always mean that there's going to be an eternal coalition of interests on every issue."

Evans stressed the scale of integration between the allies at political, military and other levels.

"You've got very few countries that have that... it's about the multi-layered alignment."

A few miles east of Washington, Hylton Castle can also lay claim to a small part in that centuries-evolving alignment.

A decorative gatehouse-tower built by the wealthy William Hylton shortly before 1400, it still features 20 coats of arms of local families -- including the Washingtons -- on its stone walls.

One of Hylton's grandsons emigrated to the US in 1621 on the ship The Fortune, which followed The Mayflower to America, kickstarting a long line of settlers there tracing their roots back to northeast England.

Hylton descendants are among those now turning up.

"They love the ancestry of it all -- that there's a castle they can come and see and touch and feel," said Colin Burnicle, 66, a castle volunteer and trustee.

Many in this "huge network" were "very proud of the link", said fellow trustee Susan Ord, adding that it was a source of excitement on both sides of the Atlantic.

jj/har/gv