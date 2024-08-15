Ancient bust from Roman Emperor Hadrian’s era discovered in Türkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUZCE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Archaeologists have uncovered a portrait bust dating back to the era of Roman Emperor Hadrian in Türkiye.

The 1,800-year-old bust was discovered near the western entrances of the theater at the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium in Duzce province, according to local municipal authorities.

Measuring approximately 56 cm (22 inches) in height and 50 cm (19 inches) in width, the bust features intricately detailed curly, wavy hair, a bearded and mustachioed face, and a draped fabric over the shoulders.

Experts believe the bust may depict M. Iulius Proclos, an imperial priest who served under Emperor Hadrian and was known to have commissioned the theater's stage building.

Emperor Hadrian ruled the Roman Empire from 117 to 138 CE.