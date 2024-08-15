Open Menu

Ancient Bust From Roman Emperor Hadrian’s Era Discovered In Türkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Ancient bust from Roman Emperor Hadrian’s era discovered in Türkiye

DUZCE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Archaeologists have uncovered a portrait bust dating back to the era of Roman Emperor Hadrian in Türkiye.

The 1,800-year-old bust was discovered near the western entrances of the theater at the ancient city of Prusias ad Hypium in Duzce province, according to local municipal authorities.

Measuring approximately 56 cm (22 inches) in height and 50 cm (19 inches) in width, the bust features intricately detailed curly, wavy hair, a bearded and mustachioed face, and a draped fabric over the shoulders.

Experts believe the bust may depict M. Iulius Proclos, an imperial priest who served under Emperor Hadrian and was known to have commissioned the theater's stage building.

Emperor Hadrian ruled the Roman Empire from 117 to 138 CE.

Related Topics

May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

13 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

13 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

13 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

13 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

13 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

13 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

14 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

14 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

14 hours ago

More Stories From World