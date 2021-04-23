UrduPoint.com
Ancient City Hadrianopolis Attracts Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:02 PM

Ancient city Hadrianopolis attracts visitors

Various aerial shots of the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in Turkey's Black Sea province of Karabuk on April 22, 2021

KARABUK, TURKEY - APRIL 23,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :: Various aerial shots of the ancient city of Hadrianopolis in Turkey's Black Sea province of Karabuk on April 22, 2021.

Located 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) east of Turkey's Black Sea province of Karabuk, the site is also called "Zeugma of Black Sea" due to its similarity with Zeugma mosaics in the country's southeastern province of Gaziantep.

Excavations started under the supervision of Celikbas in 2003 based on different archeological eras detected through current findings.

Until now, surface excavations in Hadrianopolis uncovered two baths, two church structures, one defense structure, tombs, an amphitheater, one arch and dome structure, monumental cultic niche, city walls and various edifices in 14 different parts of the entire excavation site.

Animals such as horses, elephants, panthers and a gryphon -- a mythological creature -- are depicted on the mosaics, which have brought the city its reputation.

Also, the excavations uncovered skeletons in rock tombs, ancient coins, hairpins made of bones, a unguentarium -- teardrop bottle -- and a tomb dating back to the 2nd century, as well as a 1,800-year-old votive plaque.

Portable findings of the excavations are distributed to museums in surrounding cities, while the immobile findings, such as the mosaics on the floor of the church, are preserved where they are found.

