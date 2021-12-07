UrduPoint.com

Ancient Gilgamesh Tablet Back In Iraq After Three Decades

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:27 PM

Ancient Gilgamesh tablet back in Iraq after three decades

A 3,500-year-old tablet featuring the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh has been returned to Iraq three decades after it was stolen and illegally imported to the US

Baghdad, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A 3,500-year-old tablet featuring the Mesopotamian Epic of Gilgamesh has been returned to Iraq three decades after it was stolen and illegally imported to the US.

The tablet was exhibited to the media in Iraq on Tuesday by the authorities who welcomed its return as a "victory" over those who stole the country's "history".

The clay tablet features characters in cuneiform and is believed to have been stolen from an Iraqi museum in 1991 while the country was caught up in the first Gulf War.

The Epic of Gilgamesh is considered one of the oldest pieces of literature in the world, telling the story of a Mesopotamian king on a quest for immortality.

In a press conference on Tuesday in Baghdad, the Iraqi foreign minister delivered to the culture minister three artefacts recovered from the US and the UK: the tablet of Gilgamesh, a Sumerian ram's head and a Sumerian tablet.

The tablet of Gilgamesh "is of great importance, it is one of the oldest literary texts of Iraq's history," Minister of Culture and Antiquities Hassan Nazim told AFP.

During the press conference, he stressed the "message sent to all those who smuggle our antiquities and have sold them at international auctions: ultimately, the fate of such operations is restitution".

Related Topics

World Iraq Baghdad United Kingdom Media All From

Recent Stories

ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

ChiNext Index opens higher Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed ..

Over 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles to be deployed for Beijing Winter Olympics

1 minute ago
 China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine ..

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh vs Pakistan second Test scoreboard

Bangladesh vs Pakistan second Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Thirteen dead in Ukraine minibus accident

Thirteen dead in Ukraine minibus accident

4 minutes ago
 PAC discusses progress report on recoveries made b ..

PAC discusses progress report on recoveries made by NAB

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.