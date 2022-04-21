UrduPoint.com

Ancient Porcelain Kiln Site Discovered In China's Shanxi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Ancient porcelain kiln site discovered in China's Shanxi

A porcelain kiln site dating to the Sui Dynasty (581-618) and the early Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been found in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the provincial institute of archaeology

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A porcelain kiln site dating to the Sui Dynasty (581-618) and the early Tang Dynasty (618-907) has been found in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the provincial institute of archaeology.

The kiln site is located in an ancient town site in Jinyuan District of Taiyuan City, capital of Shanxi. The town, named Jinyang, was one of the most important localities in the Tang Dynasty.

The institute said that archaeologists discovered the kiln site last year, and after excavation, three porcelain kilns, nine pits, and several thousand porcelain pieces have been unearthed.

Archaeologists said both celadon wares and fine white-glazed porcelain wares were produced at the kiln site, which is of great significance to the study of China's porcelain wares in ancient times.

"There were very few kiln sites capable of making fine white porcelain during this period. The unearthed fragments of fine white porcelain wares demonstrate the excellent craftsmanship there," said Han Binghua, who is in charge of the excavation project.

"Porcelain kiln sites are generally separated from residential areas, but this kiln site is inside a palace, which is very intriguing," Han added.

Related Topics

China Fine Taiyuan SITE From

Recent Stories

Construction work on Naulong dam in Jhal Magsi

Construction work on Naulong dam in Jhal Magsi

32 seconds ago
 Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Cri ..

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Terrorist Attack in Crimea, Islamic State Supporter D ..

34 seconds ago
 Kashmiris to observe shutdown on Modi's visit to m ..

Kashmiris to observe shutdown on Modi's visit to mark 'black day': Mushaal

38 seconds ago
 Commuters seek PM's intervention to pace up Islama ..

Commuters seek PM's intervention to pace up Islamabad Expressway project

55 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,8 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,861 asymptomatic

55 minutes ago
 China to Ramp Up Coal Production by 300Mln Tonnes ..

China to Ramp Up Coal Production by 300Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Premier

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.