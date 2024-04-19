'Ancient Roman' Solar Roof Tiles Power Pompeii Villa
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Pompeii, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pompeii is shining a light on mysterious rites of ancient Rome thanks to terracotta-style solar roof tiles installed on one of its most famous villas.
The traditional-looking tiles have solar photovoltaic cells inside, allowing the UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve its aesthetics while generating clean energy to illuminate its frescoes.
And though the project is in its early stages, experts say the tiles could one day help historic city centres across Italy turn green.
The tiles look "exactly the same as the ancient (Roman) ones", found in archaeological sites and cities across the Mediterranean, Pompeii director Gabriel Zuchtriegel told AFP.
But while "Pompeii is a unique site due to its vast size and complexity .
.. I hope this will not be a unique project," said Zuchtriegel, who wants the site near Naples to be a "real-life lab for sustainability".
The scheme weds emerging technologies with an extraordinary mural unearthed in 1909 under deep layers of volcanic ash at the Villa of the Mysteries, which was buried along with the rest of the city when Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago.
The mural depicts female devotees of Dionysus -- the god of wine and revelry -- engaged in mysterious rites.
They have intrigued scholars for decades, with some historians suggesting they are evidence that the lady of the villa was a priestess whose slaves took part in cult rituals.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From World
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says eight killed in overnight Russian strikes1 hour ago
-
Meta releases beefed-up AI models1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says downed Russian long-range strategic bomber1 hour ago
-
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media1 hour ago
-
IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'2 hours ago
-
The flamenco dress, an Andalusian classic evolving with fashion2 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops2 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei drops over 1,000 points, most in 3 years2 hours ago
-
Alternate jurors to be confirmed at Trump trial2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Munir Akram discusses issues on UN agenda with Iran's top diplomat2 hours ago
-
New Zealand ram put down after death of elderly couple2 hours ago