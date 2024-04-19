Open Menu

'Ancient Roman' Solar Roof Tiles Power Pompeii Villa

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

'Ancient Roman' solar roof tiles power Pompeii villa

Pompeii, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pompeii is shining a light on mysterious rites of ancient Rome thanks to terracotta-style solar roof tiles installed on one of its most famous villas.

The traditional-looking tiles have solar photovoltaic cells inside, allowing the UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve its aesthetics while generating clean energy to illuminate its frescoes.

And though the project is in its early stages, experts say the tiles could one day help historic city centres across Italy turn green.

The tiles look "exactly the same as the ancient (Roman) ones", found in archaeological sites and cities across the Mediterranean, Pompeii director Gabriel Zuchtriegel told AFP.

But while "Pompeii is a unique site due to its vast size and complexity .

.. I hope this will not be a unique project," said Zuchtriegel, who wants the site near Naples to be a "real-life lab for sustainability".

The scheme weds emerging technologies with an extraordinary mural unearthed in 1909 under deep layers of volcanic ash at the Villa of the Mysteries, which was buried along with the rest of the city when Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago.

The mural depicts female devotees of Dionysus -- the god of wine and revelry -- engaged in mysterious rites.

They have intrigued scholars for decades, with some historians suggesting they are evidence that the lady of the villa was a priestess whose slaves took part in cult rituals.

Related Topics

World Naples Rome Same Italy SITE God

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

1 hour ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

14 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

14 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

14 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

14 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

14 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

14 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From World