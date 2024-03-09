Anderson Scales Mount 700 As India Eye Fifth Test Victory
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Fast bowler James Anderson celebrated his 700th Test wicket as England bowled out India for 477, with the hosts within grasp of a big fifth Test win on Saturday.
England, who started their second innings trailing by 259, were 103-5 at lunch on day three at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium.
Ravichandran Ashwin, in his landmark 100th Test, took four wickets including skipper Ben Stokes, who was bowled for two at the stroke of lunch. Joe Root was batting on 34.
The off-spinner also bowled Ben Duckett for two, got Crawley caught at leg-slip for a duck and sent back Ollie Pope for 19.
Jonny Bairstow, also in his 100th Test, attempted to take on the spinners and hit Ashwin for three sixes but finally fell lbw to Kuldeep Yadav after his 31-ball 39.
Skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field due to a "stiff back", with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah in charge.
Anderson got Yadav caught behind for 30 to become the first paceman and third bowler overall to the 700 mark, after spinners Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800 wickets) and late Australian great Shane Warne (708).
The 41-year-old raised the ball to the crowd against the backdrop of the Himalayas as teammates gathered around him and England fans stood up to cheer.
It ended Yadav's stubborn 49-run ninth-wicket overnight stand with Bumrah.
Spinner Shoaib Bashir soon wrapped up the innings in the fifth over of the day when he got Bumrah stumped for 20, completing a five-wicket haul.
India remain in firm command of the Test after centuries from Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) on day two in response to England's 218.
The two put on 171 runs for the second wicket to raise India's hopes of a 4-1 finish to the five-match series.
India lost the opener but bounced back to take the following three.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From World
-
China to deepen reform for high-caliber talent cultivation: minister29 minutes ago
-
Latham hauls New Zealand back into 2nd Test against Australia39 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard39 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers integrate physics, AI to enhance precipitation forecast39 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 4th update49 minutes ago
-
High hopes for China's Olympic campaign at "two sessions"59 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan DC of Scholars Council thanks Saudi leadership1 hour ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets officials in Switzerland1 hour ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
Tourism nights spent in 2023 exceed pre-pandemic levels in EU1 hour ago
-
Six missing as fishing boat capsizes off S. Korea's southern coast1 hour ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard2 hours ago