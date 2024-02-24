Anderson strikes after India bowl out England for 353

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Fast bowler James Anderson sent back India skipper Rohit Sharma soon after Joe Root's unbeaten 122 guided England to 353 all out on day two of the fourth Test on Saturday.

Anderson got Rohit caught behind for two in Ranchi with a good length delivery which held its line, moving to 697 wickets in a stellar career since his 2003 debut.

The 41-year-old Anderson is poised to enter the 700 club as only the third bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

England are fighting to stay alive in the five-match series which they trail 2-1.

India reached 34-1 at lunch, trailing the visitors by 319 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 27, and Shubman Gill, on four, were batting at the break.

England resumed on 302-7 and Root put on 102 runs with overnight partner Ollie Robinson, who made 58, but the latter's departure brought a quick end to the England innings.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 4-67 and wiped off the tail.

Debutant fast bowler Akash Deep took three wickets.

Jadeja ended the century stand as he got Robinson caught behind off a reverse sweep, a decision the batsman reviewed. Replays suggested the ball grazed the glove on the way to the wicketkeeper.

Shoaib Bashir and last man Anderson were both out for a duck off Jadeja.

Root, who made his 31st Test ton on the opening day to pull England out of early trouble from 112-5, remained patient after beginning the second morning on 106.

Robinson took on the Indian attack and raised his first Test fifty off Jadeja with a sweep for four, as skipper Ben Stokes led the applause from the dressing room.

Robinson, who is playing his first match in the series in place of Mark Wood, moved past his previous Test best of 42 and got fired in by a few bouncers from Mohammed Siraj, who exchanged stares and words with the batsman.