Open Menu

Anderson Strikes After India Bowl Out England For 353

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Anderson strikes after India bowl out England for 353

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Fast bowler James Anderson sent back India skipper Rohit Sharma soon after Joe Root's unbeaten 122 guided England to 353 all out on day two of the fourth Test on Saturday.

Anderson got Rohit caught behind for two in Ranchi with a good length delivery which held its line, moving to 697 wickets in a stellar career since his 2003 debut.

The 41-year-old Anderson is poised to enter the 700 club as only the third bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

England are fighting to stay alive in the five-match series which they trail 2-1.

India reached 34-1 at lunch, trailing the visitors by 319 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 27, and Shubman Gill, on four, were batting at the break.

England resumed on 302-7 and Root put on 102 runs with overnight partner Ollie Robinson, who made 58, but the latter's departure brought a quick end to the England innings.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 4-67 and wiped off the tail.

Debutant fast bowler Akash Deep took three wickets.

Jadeja ended the century stand as he got Robinson caught behind off a reverse sweep, a decision the batsman reviewed. Replays suggested the ball grazed the glove on the way to the wicketkeeper.

Shoaib Bashir and last man Anderson were both out for a duck off Jadeja.

Root, who made his 31st Test ton on the opening day to pull England out of early trouble from 112-5, remained patient after beginning the second morning on 106.

Robinson took on the Indian attack and raised his first Test fifty off Jadeja with a sweep for four, as skipper Ben Stokes led the applause from the dressing room.

Robinson, who is playing his first match in the series in place of Mark Wood, moved past his previous Test best of 42 and got fired in by a few bouncers from Mohammed Siraj, who exchanged stares and words with the batsman.

Related Topics

India Attack Century Sri Lanka Ranchi Man Anderson National University All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

3 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

12 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

12 hours ago
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

12 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

12 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

12 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

13 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

13 hours ago

More Stories From World