Andorra Registers First Coronavirus Case - Government

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:50 PM

Andorra has registered the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Andorra has registered the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), its government said on Monday.

"The Health Ministry activates protocols due to a positive coronavirus case. The health authorities confirm that the test results of the 20-year-old patient ... have been positive," the government tweeted.

According to the Catalan El Periodico newspaper, the infected person, hospitalized on Saturday, earlier visited northern Italy, where the highest number of coronavirus disease cases in Europe has been registered.

Another two people from the same flight that the infected individual took have been put under observation.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 89,000 people worldwide, with over 3,000 people having died and over 45,000 recovered.

