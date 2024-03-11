Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Andre Ventura, the leader of Portugal's far-right party Chega which surged in a general election on Sunday, is a former trainee priest who later became a tough-talking television football commentator.

The 41-year-old lawyer by training first grabbed the political spotlight when in 2017 as a candidate for mayor in a town outside Lisbon with the mainstream centre-right PSD party he blamed Portugal's small Roma community for crime, and accused them of exploiting the social welfare system.

He quit the PSD the following year and in 2019 he founded Chega, which means "Enough", vowing to fight against corruption and illegal immigration.

Chega's mix of policy promises also include chemical castration for paedophiles, limiting newcomers' access to welfare benefits, stricter controls over immigration, higher pensions and the elimination of the value added tax on essential food items.

"He analysed the market and became the product that many people want to buy," journalist Vitor Matos wrote in a recently published biography about Ventura.

"Ambition shapes his ideas, he looks for a clear path to climb socially, in the media and, subsequently, politically," Matos added.

Ventura has embraced the support of Brazil's former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and has described Matteo Salvino, Italy's deputy prime minister and the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, as a "good friend".

He speaks of restoring respect and obedience to the police, and has protested on the streets with Movement Zero, a group of disgruntled police officers with suspected extremist ties who are demanding better pay and conditions.

"In politics, you have to be different. And I wanted to be different," Ventura once said of himself, before adding that his path had been guided by a "divine mission".

- Novelist, tax inspector -

Born and raised in working class Lisbon suburb, Ventura became an fervent Catholic as a teenager and spent a year at a seminary studying to be a priest against the wishes of his parents.

He says he quit because he fell in love.

After completing his university studies he changed his profession several times, becoming a law professor, a tax inspector and then a television football pundit known for his diehard defence of Lisbon-based club Benfica, Portugal's most decorated and supported club.

Ventura, who is married without children, also attempted to be an author, publishing two novels which have raised eyebrows because of their homoeroticism and frequent depictions of female submission.

He second novel "The Last Dawn of islam" published in 2009 recreates the final months in the life of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, who died in a Paris military hospital in 2004.

In the run-up to Sunday's election, Ventura sought to soften his image by appearing on popular morning tv talk shows, cheerfully biking onto the set of one program while wearing a suit.

Under his leadership, Chega has grown rapidly.

It won 1.3 percent of the vote in a general election in 2019 the year it was founded, giving it a seat in parliament -- the first time a far-right party had won representation in Portugal's parliament since a coup in 1974 toppled a decades-long rightist dictatorship.

After Chega won 7.2 percent of the vote in the last general election in 2022, giving it 12 seats in Portugal's 230-seat parliament, Ventura said the country had seen "the right completely reconfigured".

The party captured 14 percent to 17 percent in Sunday's election, giving it 40 to 46 seats in parliament, according to an exit poll for public television RTP, cementing its place in Portugal's political landscape.