PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The administrative capital of South Africa, Pretoria, is the second city to host the traveling international exhibition of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest winners this year.

Supported by the Russian Embassy in South Africa, the exhibition at the Apogee Hotel displays over 40 single photographs and photo series by representatives of South Africa, Russia, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, the United States, Spain, Austria, Hungary and several other countries. The exhibition will run until January 6, 2021. Admission is free.

"We find it natural that the Republic of South Africa is among the host countries for Stenin Photo Exhibition, given an impressive participation record of South African photographers at the Andrei Stenin Contest," Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev said, opening the exhibition.

In his video message to the participants and guests of the opening ceremony, Alexander Shtol, the executive director of the Andrei Stenin Contest and director of photography at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, described the contest winners as high-class professionals and expressed hope that the contest would serve as a springboard for their careers.

"I hope we will receive many submissions from young photographers from South Africa and other African nations for next year, and perhaps, we will see them among the winners in 2021," Shtol said.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers - talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new - to highlight people and events near us.

The global tour of photos by winners of the Andrei Stenin Contest-2020 was launched in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kinshasa, on December 18.