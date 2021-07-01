UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Announces Online Vote

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Announces Online Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest invited internet users on Thursday to vote on the best work submitted by a young photojournalist, who will receive a special certificate.

"Internet users who vote are real photo connoisseurs, and they want to learn and understand as many aspects of modern photography as possible," Oksana Oleinik, the contest's curator, said.

The annual contest for photojournalists aged between 18 and 33 aims to promote and support young talent.

It unveiled a 40-strong shortlist of works last month and will announce the winner of this year's Grand Prix in September.

Internet users are meanwhile asked to pick their favorite photo from the shortlisted works published on the stenincontest.com website by 11:59 p.m. Moscow time (20:59 GMT) on July 31. The winner of the online contest will be announced in early August.

The contest is named after Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Moscow Vote Young July August September From Best P

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

20 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.