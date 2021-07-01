Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Announces Online Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest invited internet users on Thursday to vote on the best work submitted by a young photojournalist, who will receive a special certificate.

"Internet users who vote are real photo connoisseurs, and they want to learn and understand as many aspects of modern photography as possible," Oksana Oleinik, the contest's curator, said.

The annual contest for photojournalists aged between 18 and 33 aims to promote and support young talent.

It unveiled a 40-strong shortlist of works last month and will announce the winner of this year's Grand Prix in September.

Internet users are meanwhile asked to pick their favorite photo from the shortlisted works published on the stenincontest.com website by 11:59 p.m. Moscow time (20:59 GMT) on July 31. The winner of the online contest will be announced in early August.

The contest is named after Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.