Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 Announces First Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 is announcing its first results after having closed entries in late February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 is announcing its first results after having closed entries in late February.

The contest is named after the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's photo correspondent, Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.

This year's seventh edition expanded its geographic reach by including young photojournalists from Tunisia, Thailand and both republics of the Congo. The contest has, all in all, received nearly 4,500 photos from 70 countries on five continents.

"Every year we look forward to the new participants from new countries for the contest, and we are never disappointed. I am sure there are very few countries in the world whose photographers do not know about our contest or have not taken part in it," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the Andrei Stenin Contest and the head of Rossiya Segodnya's visual projects, said.

Most entries came from Indian photographers, who sent in over 40 percent more photos than last year. They are followed by Russian photographers, who submitted almost 20 percent more photos in 2021.

The top-five also includes entries from Iran, Bangladesh, Italy and China. They are followed by submissions from Spain, Brazil and France. German and Mexican photojournalists complete the list, as they share 10th place.

The contest's international jury will start the selection process in late April. The shortlist of the best works will be published on the contest website on June 16.

The award ceremony for the winners will take place in Moscow in September which will mark the kickoff of the world tour of the contest's best photos. The roadshow will traditionally take place at large exhibition venues in 10 cities across Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the middle East.

The Andrei Stenin photo contest is organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency under the patronage of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.