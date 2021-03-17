UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 Announces First Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:24 PM

Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 Announces First Results

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 is announcing its first results after having closed entries in late February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2021 is announcing its first results after having closed entries in late February.

The contest is named after the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's photo correspondent, Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.

This year's seventh edition expanded its geographic reach by including young photojournalists from Tunisia, Thailand and both republics of the Congo. The contest has, all in all, received nearly 4,500 photos from 70 countries on five continents.

"Every year we look forward to the new participants from new countries for the contest, and we are never disappointed. I am sure there are very few countries in the world whose photographers do not know about our contest or have not taken part in it," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the Andrei Stenin Contest and the head of Rossiya Segodnya's visual projects, said.

Most entries came from Indian photographers, who sent in over 40 percent more photos than last year. They are followed by Russian photographers, who submitted almost 20 percent more photos in 2021.

The top-five also includes entries from Iran, Bangladesh, Italy and China. They are followed by submissions from Spain, Brazil and France. German and Mexican photojournalists complete the list, as they share 10th place.

The contest's international jury will start the selection process in late April. The shortlist of the best works will be published on the contest website on June 16.

The award ceremony for the winners will take place in Moscow in September which will mark the kickoff of the world tour of the contest's best photos. The roadshow will traditionally take place at large exhibition venues in 10 cities across Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the middle East.

The Andrei Stenin photo contest is organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency under the patronage of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

Related Topics

India Africa World Thailand Bangladesh Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Europe China France German Young Spain Italy Brazil Tunisia Congo Middle East February April June September All From Share Best Asia

Recent Stories

Armenian Police Cordon Off Education Ministry in Y ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Expresses Protest Over New US Sanctions Re ..

2 minutes ago

Kasur police busted 33 outlaws

2 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani says Pakistan is likely to host Asia Cu ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,998 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.